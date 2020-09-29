For the first time in history, an Xbox console will have a Yakuza game before PlayStation, kinda, when Yakuza: Like A Dragon comes to Xbox this November.

The upcoming eighth mainline entry in the popular Yakuza series will see its initial next-gen launch on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X on November 10th, three days earlier then it’s previous release date to take place as an important launch title.

Whilst the PlayStation 5 launches just two days after the Xbox Series X, in select countries, Yakuza: Like A Dragon will not be a launch title on Sony’s next-gen console. Instead, the game will come to Sony’s machine on March 2nd, 2021.

However, the upcoming Yakuza game will release on PlayStation 4 on the same day as Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Those who purchase a current-gen copy of the game will be given a free upgrade to the next-gen version, although, just like Spider-Man, save files won’t transfer between the two PlayStation consoles.

Check out some PS5 gameplay below: