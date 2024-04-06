Microsoft Store Spring Sale: Save up to 80% on Xbox games, deep discounts on Surface and more

Microsoft Store Spring Sale started today, and it runs through April 18, 2024. As part of this sale, you can save on Xbox and PC games, apps, movies, TV shows, Surface devices and Xbox controllers. Find the deals below.

Save up to 80% on select Xbox and PC games, including: Skull and Bones Standard Edition and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition for Xbox, and Forza Motorsport Premium for PC (live today through April 18)

Save up to 50% on select movies and TV shows, including The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection and Sisu (live today through April 18)

Save up to 30% on select creativity, productivity and entertainment apps, including Dolby Access, DTS Sound Unbound and AirReceiver AirPlay Cast DLNA (live today through April 18)

Save up to $600 on select Surface Laptop 5 (live today through April 14)

Save up to $600 on Surface Laptop Studio 2 (live today, while supplies last)

Save up to $500 on select Surface Pro 9 (begins April 7, runs through April 28)

Save up to $150 on Surface Laptop Go 3 (begins April 14, runs through April 28)

Save up to 20% on select Surface accessories (live today through April 18)

Save up to $29 on Xbox Wireless Controllers (live today, while supplies last)

Why consider buying from the Microsoft Store?