Microsoft Store Spring Sale: Save up to 80% on Xbox games, deep discounts on Surface and more

Microsoft Store Spring Sale started today, and it runs through April 18, 2024. As part of this sale, you can save on Xbox and PC games, apps, movies, TV shows, Surface devices and Xbox controllers. Find the deals below.
- Save up to 80% on select Xbox and PC games, including: Skull and Bones Standard Edition and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition for Xbox, and Forza Motorsport Premium for PC (live today through April 18)
- Save up to 50% on select movies and TV shows, including The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection and Sisu (live today through April 18)
- Save up to 30% on select creativity, productivity and entertainment apps, including Dolby Access, DTS Sound Unbound and AirReceiver AirPlay Cast DLNA (live today through April 18)
- Save up to $600 on select Surface Laptop 5 (live today through April 14)
- Save up to $600 on Surface Laptop Studio 2 (live today, while supplies last)
- Save up to $500 on select Surface Pro 9 (begins April 7, runs through April 28)
- Save up to $150 on Surface Laptop Go 3 (begins April 14, runs through April 28)
- Save up to 20% on select Surface accessories (live today through April 18)
- Save up to $29 on Xbox Wireless Controllers (live today, while supplies last)
Why consider buying from the Microsoft Store?
- Free shipping and returns: No minimum purchase needed for free shipping, and you can return most physical items within 60 days.
- Price protection: If Microsoft lowers the price of an item you bought within 60 days, or you find it cheaper at a qualifying retailer, they’ll refund the difference (some exclusions apply).
- Flexible payment options: Choose from various payment methods, including some with 0% APR.
- Trade-ins: Get cash back for your used laptops, tablets, phones, or game consoles from various brands.
- Microsoft Complete: If something goes wrong with your device, you’re covered. Save 30% on Surface Complete 2-, 3-, and 4-year plans with purchase of eligible Surface Laptop 5. The offer runs March 31 through April 28, 2024. Save 40% on Surface Complete 2-, 3-, and 4-year plans with purchase of eligible Surface Pro 9. The offer runs from April 7 through April 21, 2024.