Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic price at all-time low at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 was selling at an all-time low price at Amazon. The discounted price is lower than the price during Christmas time last year. So, this is another golden opportunity for you to buy the Watch4 Classic at a mouth-watering discount from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic (46mm) is now up for purchase at $239, a whopping 37 percent drop from $379.99 (its original price). However, the deal is available only on the 46mm LTE model. Also, only the Black color variant is eligible for the discount. No discount is available on the White color variant.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic has many health features, including an ECG Monitor tracker, advanced sleep tracking, the ability to get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, Body Mass Index, and so much more. However, some of its features are available in limited regions., including blood pressure measurement and NFC payments. So, you should be careful about whether your region supports these features.

One of the major advantages of buying the Watch4 Classic over the Watch5 Pro is that the former has the rotating bezel and is priced way lower than the latter. Below is a list of key features of the Watch4 Classic. You can check it out to make a more informed purchasing decision.

Key specifications of Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi/ LTE

1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with resolutions of 450 x 450

Powered by WearOS, jointly developed by Google and Samsung

RAM Size: 1.5GB

361 mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 40 hours

NFC

Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Optical Sensor

You can buy the Galaxy Watch4 Classic smartwatch from Amazon at a heavily discounted price.