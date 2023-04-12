The new WH-CH520 is a budget model offering high-end headphone features – Sony News

Sony has recently launched its new on-ear wireless headphone: the WH-CH520. It is a budget model that follows the company’s WH-CH510. Yet, looking at its features, no one will think WH-CH520 is an economy-type release. To start, Sony claims it can now play music longer than its predecessor and can even make low-quality audio sound better.

If you are looking for a new pair of headphones, Sony has something new to offer, which should replace its earlier WH-CH510 headphone model. WH-CH520 comes with some significant improvements, starting with its battery life which now hits up to 50 hours of battery life. That is a huge increase from the 35-hour max battery life in WH-CH510. Additionally, the company claims the unit can deliver 1.5 hours of music playback with just a 3-minute charging.

Aside from its better battery life, WH-CH520 sports Sony’s new Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Ultimate (DSEE Ultimate) feature. This is where the fun starts, especially if you often encounter bad-quality audio. According to Sony, the feature can “make low-resolution files sound almost like High-Resolution Audio” by using calculations and predictions to reproduce the lost clear, high-range sounds in the audio file. In terms of input, you can rely on Sony’s noise suppression processing and Precise Voice Pickup Technology. As the company notes, the latter employs beamforming microphones and a bone-conduction sensor to help the headphones pick up your voice accurately whatever the condition is.

WH-CH520 also has other audio-enhancement features, thanks to its compatibility with its Sony Headphones Connect App. This gives you preset settings like bright, excited, mellow, relaxed, and vocal, and a custom equalizer option. In terms of controls, the new headphones don’t disappoint. The unit has three buttons, giving you access to the volume, music playback, and voice assistants (Siri and Google Assistant). There is also support for Fast Pair and Swift Pair and even Multipoint Connection, so you can connect to PCs and Android devices effortlessly and switch between them without problems.

Ultimately, given Sony’s good reputation in building quality headphones, you can expect the utmost comfort while wearing WH-CH520. Aside from its stunning yet minimalistic looks, it boasts soft earpads connected by an adjustable headband with padding.

Sony WH-CH520 is now available in Sony Store in Black, Blue, and White options. For discounted deals, you can check Amazon’s offers here.