Deal Alert: Google Pixel 6a heavily discounted at Amazon

Amazon is offering a handsome discount on the Google Pixel 6a smartphone, allowing you to save as much as $120 on the purchase. You can now buy the smartphone at a price point of $328.73. The Pixel 6a with 128GB storage usually sells at $449.00 on the Amazon US website.

Rumor has it that Google will launch the successor of Pixel 6a, which is Pixel 7a, next month at its I/O event, on May 10. Also, the Pixel 7a is rumored to be pricier than its predecessor. And before the launch of a new product, companies usually lower the price of its previous generation one to clear the stocks.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6a SPECIFICATIONS

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single-centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and a single LED flash. The Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera setup consisting of 12.2 MP wide and 12 MP Ultrawide cameras. It also has a single selfie camera of 8 MP, f/2.0. For computational power, the 6a will use the Google Tensor chip based on the 5nm process.

It is equipped with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 6GB RAM. The phone is powered by Li-Po 4410 mAh battery, with support for up to 18W fast charging. Other features include a USB Type-C and an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer.

