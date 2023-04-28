Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S23 series heavily discounted at Amazon

Amazon is now offering up to 17% discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The base model of Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available at $999.99, down from its original $1,199.99 pricing. On the other hand, the S23 Plus is now available at $849.99, down from $999.99. The regular Galaxy S23 is also selling at a discounted price at Amazon. It is now available at $759.99, down from $859.99.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: from $1,199.99 to $999.99 (buy link).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: from $999.99 to $849.99 (buy link).

Samsung Galaxy S23: from $859.99 to $759.99 (buy link)

The Galaxy S23 series was launched in February with the latest hardware and better camera performance. In terms of specifications, the S23 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with Adreno 740 and 8GB of RAM. It is available in two memory variants: 256GB and 512 GB. The smartphone also features a triple camera setup at the back, including a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 200MP primary camera, 10 MP periscope telephoto, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide. It is available in multiple memory and storage variants: 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, and 1TB 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 coupled with Adreno 740.

The Galaxy S23 series also offers excellent battery life and fast charging functionality. And all these latest pieces of hardware can be yours if you cash in on the Amazon deal right now. You can check out the list of Galaxy S23 phones with available discounts here.