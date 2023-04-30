Deal Alert: Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G discounted at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro is available at discounted price at Amazon. The smartphone is now available at $832.50. The deal is currently live for everyone living in the United States. The discount is available on the 128GB variant of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 7 Pro is currently the latest flagship Pixel phone. And if you want to get the best stock Android experience on premium hardware, Pixel 7 Pro is the best choice. If that is you, you need to buy it before the deal expires. The discount is available on all three color options, including Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications

Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the Tensor G2 processor coupled with Titan M2 security chips. The smartphone features a polished aluminum frame. It also features a 6.7 inches LTPO AMOLED display panel with a screen refresh rate reaching up to 120 Hz. The Pixel 7 Pro has several variants: 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM, and 512GB/12GB RAM.

Talking about the cameras, it comes with a triple camera system, which includes 50 MP wide, 48 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide lenses. It also has a 10.8 MP selfie camera.

It has a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with support for wireless and reverses wireless charging. Google says that the fast charging technology used in Pixel 7 Pro can charge the battery 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

You can buy the Pixel 7 Pro at a discounted price here from Amazon.