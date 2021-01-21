Deal Alert: AOC 24-inch gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium now available for just $125.99

AOC Limited Edition Gaming Monitor

AOC Gaming Monitor (G2490VX) featuring ultra-narrow bezels on three sides, 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and Adaptive-Sync is now available for just $125.99 from Amazon US.

Features:

  • 24″ class (23.8″ viewable) AOC gaming monitor with 1920 x 1080 Full HD Resolution VA panel
  • Limited edition black frameless monitor design with silver stand.
  • Rapid 1ms response (MPRT) and 144Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync for smooth competitive gameplay
  • 3-sided frameless design with ultra-narrow borders for the ultimate multi-monitor setup
  • RE-SPAWNED : 3-year zero-bright-dot, 3-year advance replacement, 1-year (one-time) accidental damage
  • 85% NTSC color gamut coverage for accurate color reproduction and lifelike images
  • DisplayPort, HDMI inputs with audio line-out for convenience
  • VESA mounting capable for flexible mounting options
  • AOC LowBlue Mode and FlickerFree for wellbeing during extended gaming sessions

Find the deal here at Amazon.

