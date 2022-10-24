Here are the best Surface Pro 8, Book 2, and Laptop Go deals on Amazon today

Even though Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is over, there are still a lot of Microsoft products on sale. And if you are planning to advance your Christmas shopping this year, here are the biggest deals you can take advantage of now:

Get this 13-inch Surface Pro 8 now with a massive discount of 28%, which can save you up to $340. It comes with an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD memory configuration, giving its edge-to-edge PixelSense Flow touch display the full efficiency to deliver images smoothly.

If you need a better configuration than the one mentioned above, Microsoft is also offering another discount for Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with configurations of Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. This variant comes at a 15% discount.

Looking for an absolute steal? You’ll not be disappointed with this pre-owned, refurbished Microsoft Surface Book 2 that will let you save up to $1,101.80. The 13.5-inch device boasts an 8th Gen Intel Quad Core i7 processor, 512 GB of storage, 16 GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 discrete GPU w/2GB GDDR5 Graphics Memory. Moreover, it has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors, so you are still ensured of quality despite the massive price slash.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is also on sale, which makes it $485 cheaper today. The Platinum color variant of the device is also on sale, but this Ice Blue color will save you more. Aside from its 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, the 2.44-pound skinny device comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Making it ideal for students and professionals is the convenience of the integrated Windows Hello sign-in feature and 13-hour battery life.