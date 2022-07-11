Amazon Prime Day sales are about to start, but before that, the e-commerce giant started selling select JBL portable Bluetooth speakers at a discounted price. You now save as much as up to 40 percent on the purchase while the sales are live. The discounts are available on select JBL portable speakers, including JBL Flip 5, JBL Xtreme 3, and JBL Go 3.

The JBL Flip 3 is a waterproof portable speaker that usually costs $129.95, but now thanks to the discount, the price has come down to $99.95. It’s a 23 percent discount. The JBL Go 3 is the cheapest portable speaker that money can buy, and you can save as much as 40 percent if you purchase it. The price has now come down from $49.95 to $29.95. Lastly, JBL Xtreme 3 is now available at $299.95, down from $379.95.

All the above-mentioned speakers have waterproof technology, though not all the models have the same IP rating. However, you should get some sort of protection from water and dust even if you get the JBL GO 3, the most affordable model among the three. These portable speakers are also available in multiple color options. Unfortunately, not all the color options are available at a discontinued price, which means you may not get your favorite color if you want to take advantage of the discount.

You can buy JBL Flip 5, JBL Xtreme 3, and JBL Go 3 at a discounted price here from Amazon. It is important to note that the offer may not last more than a few hours, so you should not waste any time if you’re really looking forward to picking any of the three portable JBL speakers.

If you’re buying any of the three models, let us know in the comments which one you are choosing and why?