Unity 6 introduces Windows on ARM support

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Unity has announced the release of Unity 6 Preview, the latest iteration of its game engine. This preview release offers a glimpse into the upcoming features and improvements that will be included in Unity 6, which is scheduled for a later release in 2024.

One of the additions we are concentrating on in Unity 6 Preview is the inclusion of Windows on ARM support for the Unity Editor. This means that developers will now be able to develop and run games on Windows machines powered by ARM processors, which are becoming increasingly popular due to their improved efficiency and performance.

And if you already didn’t know, Microsoft said that Windows on Arm PCs are better than the latest Apple MacBook M3 Air. ARM architecture is a type of design for computer processors, specifically a family of instruction set architectures (ISAs) known as ARM (Advanced RISC Machines). ARM processors are known for their:

Low power consumption

Smaller size: This allows for compact device designs.

High performance

While the blog post doesn’t mention it explicitly, Windows on ARM support for Unity Editor is likely to be a welcome addition for developers who are working on mobile device games. ARM processors are widely used in smartphones and tablets, and having the ability to develop and test games on a Windows machine with an ARM processor could help fasten the development process.

It’s important to note that Unity 6 Preview is still a preview release, and it is not recommended for use in production projects. However, it is a valuable tool for developers who want to start experimenting with the new features that will be coming to Unity in the future.

More here.