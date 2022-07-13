Prime Day is here, and if you are looking for the best phone and laptop deals, you have to be extra quick. With the back-to-school season approaching, they are one of the most searched items on Amazon. To help you out, we listed some of the best deals that promise not just worthy discounts but so as incredible sets of specs.

Best Prime Day Laptops

HP Envy x360 Convertible

For those who need to prioritize portability and functionality at the same time, this convertible HP Envy x360 offered at 30% off is a good option. It boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD. It also offers flexibility by allowing tent mode, and it’s slim at 0.72 inches!

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

If performance is at the top of your list, Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is recommended. Not only would it allow you to save up to $450, but it will also provide you with the best hardware specs. It comes with 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in a compact body. The laptop also has a great webcam and a snappy keyboard, making it perfect even for office tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

This Chromebook-tablet hybrid ticks all the boxes for students. Aside from its affordable price (even slashed by 30%), it promises convenience due to its detachable keyboard, which allows it to be an instant tablet. Of course, it is not the best Chromebook out there. But it is armed with a pleasing OLED 13.3″ FHD Touch Display that is quite rare among affordable Chromebooks.

Best Prime Day Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Save $360 with this 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is one of the best smartphones for photography that can excel even in low-light conditions, and that’s possible through its pleasing rear camera system with 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, and 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto. Additionally, the S22 Ultra has a bright AMOLED panel display, fast 45W charging, and a very responsive built-in S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Here’s another Samsung phone that is worth your attention this Prime Day: the folding Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G that saves you $300! It can be the most compact phone for you, but this 128GB variant is not short in terms of specs: IPX8 water resistance, hands-free selfies via Flex mode, Dolby Atmos, 3,300mAh battery, and more.

Moto G Stylus 5G

Looking for a sleek phone apart from Samsung-branded ones? The Moto G Stylus 5G might interest you. You have two body color choices: steel blue and seafoam green. Whatever you choose, nonetheless, you’ll definitely enjoy it. Get a 6.8″ Max Vision 120Hz display, 5000mAh battery, a built-in stylus pen, versatile 50 MP camera system, and more.