Gone are the days when Xbox used to remember only 1 WiFi, now it can 10

An update to the Xbox system introduces an improved Wi-Fi network management feature. This feature now allows users to store connection details for up to 10 different wireless networks. Take an note LG TVs.

Users can now save the SSID (network name) and password for up to 10 Wi-Fi networks on their Xbox console.

The Xbox can be configured to remember the currently connected Wi-Fi network in two ways:

Disconnecting and reconnecting to the network.

Selecting the “Remember network” option while entering the password during the initial setup process for a new network.

A list of all remembered networks can be accessed through “Manage wireless networks” > “Manage remembered wireless networks.” This menu allows users to:

Activate a network to connect to it.

Forget a network to remove it from the list.

Only one remembered network can be active at a time. Users can switch between remembered networks by activating the desired network in the “Manage remembered networks” menu.

It’s hard to believe that it took Microsoft this long to address this issue. Previously, Xbox consoles were not able to remember more than one Wi-Fi network. This meant that if you switched to a different Wi-Fi network and wanted to go back to the previous one, the console would prompt you to enter the password again.

This update eases the process of connecting to different Wi-Fi networks on Xbox consoles, and hence, offers an improved convenience for users who frequently switch between locations.

