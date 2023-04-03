Deal Alert: Kindle Paperwhite heavily discounted at Amazon

Amazon dominates the ebook readers market with its Kindle devices. The company’s latest generation Kindle Paperwhite is now selling at a discounted price, which means more people will be able to buy it. The Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB memory and a 6.8-inch display is now available at $99.99, down from $139.99. However, the discounted price is available on the Black color variant.

If you want more memory to store your ebooks, you can go with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. It offers 32 GB of RAM with the same screen size as the regular version. The Signature Edition is also available at a discounted price. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is now down to $139.99 from its usual $189.99 price point. Again, the discounted price is for the Black variant only.

If you do not know what a Kindle Paperwhite can do, below is a list of features you get with the device.

Kindle Paperwhite features

Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours.

Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.

Waterproof reading – Built to withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath.

Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

Go hands-free – Pair with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

You can buy Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite at a discounted price if you buy it right now from Amazon. This is because the deal can expire at any time. You should hurry up, as the deal is available for a limited period of time!