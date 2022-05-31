Amazon is offering Garmin Forerunner 945 sports smartwatch with a $200 discount, and runners will find this offer the perfect deal due to the handful of features dedicated to active individuals.

Features:

Equipped with a Garmin Pay contactless payment feature.

Provides Assitance, incident detection, and tracking features.

Has built-in activity profiles for track running, stair stepper, elliptical, cycling, pool and open-water swimming, and more.

Offers precise wrist-based real-time heart rate monitoring all the time.

Supports multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo). Also has turn-by-turn direction capabilities.

Using other accessories, it can measure different metrics when running, such as cadence, stride length, ground contact time, balance, and more.

Offers daily run and ride recommendations depending on your training status and current training load.

Provides different insights and scores for Recovery Time, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Sleep Score, and Advanced Sleep Monitoring.

Can track menstrual cycle and pregnancy.

Garmin has a specific target for the Forerunner 945 – runners. It is the ultimate exercise companion, especially for those in marathon training. There are lots of Garmin watches that offer health tracking features, but Forerunner 945 is the best when it comes to GPS and heart rate accuracy. It also ticks all the boxes for runners due to the considerable number of features, such as training load, acclimation tracking, recovery time, and so much more. This sports watch is complete with bells and whistles and surpasses the Forerunner 935 and Forerunner 645.

Garmin is really serious about making it a sports-ready watch for users. Instead of a touchscreen function, the Forerunner 945 comes with five buttons that give you responsive clicks each time. This might be a little bit weird for some since most smartwatches now have touchscreen capability, but since Forerunner 945 is meant for runners (who will be sweating a lot), this decision from Garmin is truly practical. It also has a rugged design (far from what we see in other Garmin watches like Venu), but this makes it almost unbreakable whether you want to use it during a sweaty workout or underwater swimming. And while it only comes with a single case size of 47 x 47 x 13.7mm, you have two options for the colors – black or blue.

Making it more effective as an outdoor accessory for runners is the bright 1.2-inch screen with a transflective display feature. Through this tech, the screen of the Forerunner 945 can be viewed at any time of the day. It also has full-color onboard maps, making it handy in exploring new running routes. Add to that, it is water-rated to 5ATM and also features different swimming-related capabilities, like Open Water Swim profile.

It is lightweight at 50g, so wearing it even when not running won’t be a problem. You will barely feel it, thanks to the soft silicone band the watch comes with. They can fasten around your wrist securely so the screen will stay in place regardless of your movements. Even more, it has a two-week battery life under the Smartwatch mode. In GPS mode with music, on the other hand, it can last up to 10 hours.

For more information about the Garmin Forerunner 945, click here.