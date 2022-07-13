Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event exclusively for Prime members where you can get the most attractive discounts on the products that you have been waiting to buy. And that time of the yar has come. Amazon is offering discounts on a range of products, including truly wireless earbuds. And if you’re looking for a pair of premium earbuds, Sony WF-1000XM4 could be a great option for you.

A pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 can be yours for $198! The earbuds are $81.99 cheaper than their usual price, which is $279.99. This is the best chance for you to get the buds at their lowest price. You may not get that steep discount once the Amazon Prime Day sales are over. As for the discount on WF-1000XM4, it will end in less than 14 hours (count from the time of publishing this article). So you have limited time to buy the pair at a discounted price.

WF-1000XM4 comes with a good set of interesting features that every music lover will appreciate. Some of the highlighting features of the earbuds are given below.

Industry-leading noise canceling bluetooth earbuds with the new Integrated Processor V1

Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec.

Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments

Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations

8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling

IPX4 Water resistance

Easy wireless charging with Qi technology “Sony | Headphones Connect” App for Android /iOS

Ergonomic surface design for a better fit

Stable Bluetooth connection

You can buy the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds at a discounted price here from Amazon.