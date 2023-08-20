How to Close All Tabs in Brave Browser

As a regular user of the Brave Browser, I’ve come to appreciate its commitment to privacy and the smooth browsing experience it offers. But, like many of you, I often find myself with a plethora of tabs open after a deep dive into the web. If you’re looking to declutter and close all those tabs in one go, here’s how I do it:

Why I Regularly Close Tabs:

While having multiple tabs open allows me to jump between tasks and websites, it can also lead to a cluttered workspace. I’ve noticed that closing unnecessary tabs not only helps in decluttering but also boosts the browser’s performance. Plus, it’s easier to block specific websites or manage my reading list when I have fewer tabs in the way.

My Steps to Close All Tabs in Brave:

Accessing Brave: I always make sure I’m on the latest version of Brave. If you’ve encountered any hiccups with Brave recently, be it on Windows 11 or your iPhone, it’s a good idea to sort those out first. Tab Overview: On the top right, there’s an icon showing the number of tabs you have open. Clicking on this gives a bird’s eye view of all your active tabs. Closing All Tabs: Here’s a neat trick – right-click on any of the tabs, and you’ll see an option “Close All Tabs.” A single click, and you’re back to a clean slate. Quick Keyboard Shortcut: Being a fan of shortcuts, I often use Ctrl + Shift + W (or Cmd + Shift + W on Mac) to close all tabs instantly. Oops, Closed Something Important?: We’ve all been there. If you accidentally close a tab, right-click on the tab bar and select “Reopen Closed Tab” or use the handy Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + T .

A Few Parting Tips:

If you’re like me and prefer a minimalist view, consider hiding the sidebar in Brave. It makes for a distraction-free browsing session.

I’ve found that regularly managing my tabs ensures that Brave’s ad-blocking feature remains snappy and effective.

Wrapping Up:

Using Brave has been a game-changer for me, and mastering these small tricks has made my browsing sessions even more efficient. If you’re keen on diving deeper into Brave’s features, the guides linked above have been invaluable to me. Happy browsing!