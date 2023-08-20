How to Block a Website in Brave Browser: A Step-by-Step Guide

Brave is a privacy-focused browser that offers users a plethora of features to enhance their online experience. One such feature is the ability to block specific websites. Whether you’re looking to increase productivity by blocking distracting sites or ensuring your child’s online safety, here’s how you can do it in Brave:

Launch Brave Browser: Open the Brave browser on your device. Access Settings: Click on the three vertical dots (or hamburger menu) located at the top right corner.

(or hamburger menu) located at the top right corner. From the dropdown menu, select “Settings.” Navigate to Security Settings: In the settings menu, scroll down and find the “Security” section. Manage Blocked Sites: Here, you’ll find an option labeled “Manage Blocked Sites.” Click on it. Add a Website to Block: You’ll be presented with a text box where you can enter the URL of the website you wish to block.

After entering the URL, click on the “Add” or “Block” button. Confirm & Exit: Once added, the website will be blocked, and you won’t be able to access it using the Brave browser.

Exit the settings, and you’re all set!

Conclusion: Blocking websites in Brave is a straightforward process. By leveraging this feature, users can tailor their browsing experience to their needs, ensuring a safer and more focused online journey.