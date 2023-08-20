How to Remove Sidebar in Brave Browser

Brave Browser, known for its emphasis on privacy and user-centric features, offers a customizable user interface to enhance the browsing experience. One such feature is the sidebar, which provides quick access to bookmarks, history, and extensions. However, some users might find it distracting or unnecessary. If you’re one of them, this guide will walk you through the steps to remove or hide the sidebar in Brave.

Why Use the Sidebar in Brave?

The sidebar in Brave is designed to offer users quick access to frequently used features. Whether you’re looking to block specific websites, manage your reading list, or toggle the ad-blocking feature, the sidebar can be a handy tool. However, for those who prefer a minimalist browsing view, removing it might be the best option.

Steps to Remove Sidebar in Brave:

Open Brave Browser: Ensure you’re using the latest version. If you’ve recently faced issues with Brave, whether on Windows 11 or iPhone, ensure those are resolved before making UI changes. Navigate to Settings: Click on the three vertical dots (or hamburger menu) on the top right corner to open the main menu. From the dropdown, select “Settings.” Access Sidebar Settings: On the left pane, you’ll find the “Sidebar” option. Click on it to view the sidebar settings. Toggle Off the Sidebar: You’ll see an option labeled “Show sidebar.” Toggle this option off to hide the sidebar. Restart Brave: Close and reopen Brave to ensure the changes take effect.

Conclusion:

Customizing your Brave browser to suit your preferences can significantly enhance your browsing experience. Whether you choose to use the sidebar or not, Brave offers a range of features to make your online journey smooth and secure. For more insights and tips on using Brave, explore our comprehensive guides linked above.