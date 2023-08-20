How to Remove the Reading List in Brave Browser

Brave Browser, renowned for its privacy-centric features, offers a myriad of functionalities to enhance user experience. One such feature is the ‘Reading List’ – a handy tool for users to save articles and web pages for later reading. However, if you find this feature cluttering your interface or simply prefer a minimalist look, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to remove it:

Launch Brave Browser: Begin by opening the Brave browser on your device. Access the Settings Menu: Click on the three vertical dots (often referred to as the ‘hamburger menu’) located at the top right corner of the browser.

(often referred to as the ‘hamburger menu’) located at the top right corner of the browser. From the dropdown, select “Settings” to access Brave’s configuration options. Navigate to Appearance Settings: Within the settings menu, look for the “Appearance” section. This section allows users to customize the look and feel of the Brave browser. Locate the Reading List Option: Scroll until you find an option labeled “Show Reading List.” This option determines the visibility of the Reading List feature in the browser’s interface. Toggle Off the Reading List: To the right of the “Show Reading List” label, you’ll see a toggle switch. Click on it to turn it off. This action will remove the Reading List from your Brave browser’s interface. Confirm & Restart: After toggling off the Reading List, it’s a good practice to restart the browser to ensure the changes take effect.

Conclusion: Removing the Reading List in Brave is a simple process, allowing users to customize their browsing experience further. Whether you prefer a clutter-free interface or simply don’t use the feature, this guide ensures you can tailor Brave to your liking. For more insights into browser functionalities and updates, consider exploring articles on MSPoweruser.