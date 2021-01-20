Chuwi’s HeroBook Pro+ comes with a 13-inch 3K display, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $269

Chuwi, a popular Chinese OEM, announced the new HeroLook Pro+, an affordable Windows 10 laptop with several class-leading features. The main highlight of the HeroBook Pro+ is its 13.3-inch IPS display with a resolution of 3200X1800. Since the display component is from Samsung, you can expect great viewing experience.
The HeroBook Pro+ is powered by Intel J3455 processor with Intel HD Graphics 500 integrated graphics. The 8GB LDPPR4 RAM and 128GB EMMC storage will allow you to experience decent performance during everyday tasks.
The body of this laptop is made of lighter polycarbonate, which reduces the body weight to just 1,160g and offers greater durability. It features a full-size, and narrow-bezel keyboard can meet long hours of efficient typing. The addition of dual-band WiFi enables easily switching in 2.4g /5G wireless network. This laptop comes with a 38Wh polymer lithium battery that delivers battery life up to more than 7 hours, while supporting 24W quick charge,
With all the above-described specs, the HeroLook Pro+ laptop will only cost you just $269.
Tech specs of HeroBook Pro+:
|Product Name
|HeroBook Pro+
|Finish
|space gray
|Operating System
|WIN10 Home 1909
|Display
|13.3 inch,3200*1800 ,16:9
|Processor
|intel Celeron, J3455
|Graphics
|Intel® HD Graphics 500 , 250-750MHz
|Storage
|128G EMMC
|Memory
|8GB LPDDR4
|Battery
|38Wh (7.6V/5000mAh)
|Charging
|12V/2A
|Dimension
|330*220.8*18.5mm
|Weight
|About 1160g
|Main I /O Ports
|USB3.0*2,1*Mini HDMI,3.5mm Audio Jack,Micro SD
|Wireless
|2.4G/5G WIFI 802.11ac/b/g/n
|Keyboard
|Chiclet Keyboard
|In the Box
|12V/2A adapter,PSE, CE, UL, FCC certified
You can order this laptop here for $269.