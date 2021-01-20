Chuwi’s HeroBook Pro+ comes with a 13-inch 3K display, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $269

Chuwi, a popular Chinese OEM, announced the new HeroLook Pro+, an affordable Windows 10 laptop with several class-leading features. The main highlight of the HeroBook Pro+ is its 13.3-inch IPS display with a resolution of 3200X1800. Since the display component is from Samsung, you can expect great viewing experience.

The HeroBook Pro+ is powered by Intel J3455 processor with Intel HD Graphics 500 integrated graphics. The 8GB LDPPR4 RAM and 128GB EMMC storage will allow you to experience decent performance during everyday tasks.

The body of this laptop is made of lighter polycarbonate, which reduces the body weight to just 1,160g and offers greater durability. It features a full-size, and narrow-bezel keyboard can meet long hours of efficient typing. The addition of dual-band WiFi enables easily switching in 2.4g /5G wireless network. This laptop comes with a 38Wh polymer lithium battery that delivers battery life up to more than 7 hours, while supporting 24W quick charge,

With all the above-described specs, the HeroLook Pro+ laptop will only cost you just $269.

Tech specs of HeroBook Pro+:

Product Name HeroBook Pro+ Finish space gray Operating System WIN10 Home 1909 Display 13.3 inch,3200*1800 ,16:9 Processor intel Celeron, J3455 Graphics Intel® HD Graphics 500 , 250-750MHz Storage 128G EMMC Memory 8GB LPDDR4 Battery 38Wh (7.6V/5000mAh) Charging 12V/2A Dimension 330*220.8*18.5mm Weight About 1160g Main I /O Ports USB3.0*2,1*Mini HDMI,3.5mm Audio Jack,Micro SD Wireless 2.4G/5G WIFI 802.11ac/b/g/n Keyboard Chiclet Keyboard In the Box 12V/2A adapter,PSE, CE, UL, FCC certified

You can order this laptop here for $269.