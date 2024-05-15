Anthropic hires Instagram co-founder as CPO days after expanding Claude to Europe

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google and Amazon-backed AI Company Anthropic, which recently expanded its AI model Claude’s reach to Europe, announced today that Mike Krieger, co-founder of Instagram, has been appointed as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO).

A bit more about Claude. Claude 3 Haiku can process 21K tokens (~30 pages) per second for prompts under 32K tokens, making it three times faster than its competitors, at the time of it’s release in March.

Krieger’s expertise in product development brings valuable experience to Anthropic, which is focusing on creating user-centric AI products.

Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI employees, has mainly concentrated on the internal development of core AI technology. However, after the launch of their mobile application, Claude, its expansion into multiple languages can be for a shift towards user-facing products.

Krieger’s appointment might be a strategic focus on developing business applications of Anthropic’s technology, with a potential emphasis on workplace solutions. This focus aligns with the competitive AI landscape, where companies are actively integrating AI models into various aspects of their operations.

Despite a later entry into the consumer market compared to some competitors, Anthropic has secured significant funding, with nearly $8 billion raised in recent years, most of it from well-known major firms like Google and Amazon. Additionally, there are rumors suggesting a partnership with Apple.

The field of AI is growing rapidly, with Krieger and Anthropic positioned as contenders in a competitive landscape dominated by tech giants.

