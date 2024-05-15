Intel's new Thunderbolt Share enables easy and fast file transfer between two PCs
Intel today announced Thunderbolt Share, a new software that enables screen-sharing and fast PC-to-PC file transfers through Thunderbolt ports available in PCs. Starting this year, Thunderbolt Share will be shipped with select Windows PCs and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 ports.
Thunderbolt Share supports screen sharing in the original resolution of the source PC without any sort of
compression. Since Thunderbolt offers a high performance direct connection between two PCs, so it does not impact Wi-Fi or Ethernet network traffic.
Thunderbolt Share features:
- Super fast connection with high bandwidth and ultra low latency using standard Thunderbolt cables
- Fast PC-to-PC access for securely sharing screen/monitor, keyboard, mouse, and storage
- Sync folders or drag-and-drop files between PCs with the speed of Thunderbolt
- Quickly transfer data and files from an old computer to a new computer
- Hardware based security – SMB/commercial friendly
- Offered with select new Thunderbolt-enabled PCs and accessories, and works with all Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 products on Windows OS
Thunderbolt Share supports various configurations like the below:
Lenovo, Acer, MSI, Razer, Kensington, Belkin, Promise, Plugable, OWC and others will be shipping devices with Thunderbolt Share in the second half of 2024.