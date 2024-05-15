Intel's new Thunderbolt Share enables easy and fast file transfer between two PCs 

Home » News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Pradeep Viswav 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Key notes

  • Available on select Windows PCs and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 or 5 ports, Thunderbolt Share offers uncompressed screen sharing in the source PC’s original resolution without affecting Wi-Fi or Ethernet traffic.
Intel Thunderbolt Share new

Intel today announced Thunderbolt Share, a new software that enables screen-sharing and fast PC-to-PC file transfers through Thunderbolt ports available in PCs. Starting this year, Thunderbolt Share will be shipped with select Windows PCs and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 ports.

Thunderbolt Share supports screen sharing in the original resolution of the source PC without any sort of
compression. Since Thunderbolt offers a high performance direct connection between two PCs, so it does not impact Wi-Fi or Ethernet network traffic.

Thunderbolt Share features:

  • Super fast connection with high bandwidth and ultra low latency using standard Thunderbolt cables
  • Fast PC-to-PC access for securely sharing screen/monitor, keyboard, mouse, and storage
  • Sync folders or drag-and-drop files between PCs with the speed of Thunderbolt
  • Quickly transfer data and files from an old computer to a new computer
  • Hardware based security – SMB/commercial friendly
  • Offered with select new Thunderbolt-enabled PCs and accessories, and works with all Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 products on Windows OS

Thunderbolt Share supports various configurations like the below:

Lenovo, Acer, MSI, Razer, Kensington, Belkin, Promise, Plugable, OWC and others will be shipping devices with Thunderbolt Share in the second half of 2024.

More about the topics: intel, Thunderbolt Share

Pradeep Viswav

Pradeep Viswav Shield

Software and Services Expert

Pradeep is a Computer Science and Engineering Graduate. He was also a Microsoft Student Partner. He is currently working in a leading IT company.