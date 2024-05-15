Intel's new Thunderbolt Share enables easy and fast file transfer between two PCs

Intel today announced Thunderbolt Share, a new software that enables screen-sharing and fast PC-to-PC file transfers through Thunderbolt ports available in PCs. Starting this year, Thunderbolt Share will be shipped with select Windows PCs and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 ports.

Thunderbolt Share supports screen sharing in the original resolution of the source PC without any sort of

compression. Since Thunderbolt offers a high performance direct connection between two PCs, so it does not impact Wi-Fi or Ethernet network traffic.

Thunderbolt Share features:

Super fast connection with high bandwidth and ultra low latency using standard Thunderbolt cables

Fast PC-to-PC access for securely sharing screen/monitor, keyboard, mouse, and storage

Sync folders or drag-and-drop files between PCs with the speed of Thunderbolt

Quickly transfer data and files from an old computer to a new computer

Hardware based security – SMB/commercial friendly

Offered with select new Thunderbolt-enabled PCs and accessories, and works with all Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 products on Windows OS

Thunderbolt Share supports various configurations like the below:

Lenovo, Acer, MSI, Razer, Kensington, Belkin, Promise, Plugable, OWC and others will be shipping devices with Thunderbolt Share in the second half of 2024.