Bing generative search can actually now be better than Google AI Overview

Microsoft has recently arrived with a lot of new AI smarts. Besides launching a revamped & refreshed Copilot look with features like ChatGPT-like “Copilot Voice” and Copilot Vision, the Redmond tech giant also announced the next phase of Bing generative search.

Initially launched back in July this year, Bing generative search now lets you perform searches for more complex queries. Search results will also now be shown in a more cohesive and interactive layout for such queries—so, kind of like Google’s “AI Overview” feature that resulted in a fiasco, if you remember. For now, it’s being gradually rolled out in the US.

You can also try out the new experience by clicking on the “Deep Search” button on Bing. Initially launched back in December 2023, Deep Search now lets you try out this beta experience. The GPT-powered feature itself, which takes approximately 30 seconds to complete a search, did not live up to its expectations at launch, but Microsoft has since then relaunched the Deep Search experience.

Microsoft has also launched the AI-friendly Windows 11 24H2 version, featuring top flagship features like the controversial, all-knowing Recall, among others. You can download the 5.4 GB ISO on Microsoft’s official download site, or get it via Settings > Windows Update.

These AI features will only be available on Copilot+ PCs though, which mostly cost over $1,000 unless you’re getting the pocket-friendly 8-core Snapdragon X Plus that shot the price down to around $700.

But, if your device is not, you can still take the version out for a tryout: even folks with a laptop powered by an ancient Intel Celeron processor claimed that the 24H2 version runs smoothly.