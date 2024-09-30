User of 10-year-old Intel Celeron claims Windows 11 24H2 runs smoothly on their PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

With the release of the Windows 11 24H2 version right around the corner, folks are gearing up for the hotly-hyped AI-friendly release that’s well-made for AI PCs like Copilot+ hardware. As for now, the update is currently in Release Preview—meaning it’s just one step closer to the worldwide release for everyone.

Microsoft may have demanded quite a big minimum system requirement for the update. After all, it’s well made for But now, a Reddit user on r/Windows11 claimed that their old Acer Aspire laptop with a 10-year-old Intel Celeron N2940—launched in 2014—could hold up the update just fine.

“Performance experience increased! At least in my experience. Opening Explorer is a lot quicker (opens in one click no hesitation: same SSD cuz I never reinstalled), scrolling through Chrome is smoother, and playing YouTube videos loads faster (I always watch on 1080 btw),” says the Redditor, claiming that the overall UI smoothness increased.

That’s a big claim, considering how Windows 11 24H2’s flagship features, like the controversial, all-knowing Recall, require quite a demanding inside. These AI-powered features are coming to Copilot+ PCs, with a hardware lineup that mostly costs over $1,000 except for those using the pocket-friendly 8-core Snapdragon X Plus.

The Redditor also says that it outperforms Windows 10 in terms of UI smoothness in such old hardware, and despite having made no performance tweaks, they observed improvements in everyday tasks even on an unsupported low-end device.

But still, you may take this with a grain of salt. One skeptical user pointed out that without benchmarks, the original poster’s claims of improved performance are hard to trust.

They also argued that personal experience isn’t enough to prove the improvements and said, “Without benchmarks your subjective impressions are useless. And judging by the ‘style,’ I don’t trust them at all.”

You can get the Windows 11 24H2 Release Preview on Microsoft’s download site. But if you don’t want to, Microsoft may be releasing the update in the coming weeks anyway.