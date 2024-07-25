Bing generative search could be better than Google's messy AI Overview, if done right

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has been looking for ways to revamp the Bing, the second most popular search engine after Google Chrome. Now, the Redmond tech giant has launched Bing generative search, merging generative AI and LLMs with traditional search results.

That way, unlike Google Search which puts its results right in the center, Bing generative search pushes the AI-generated search result in front and the traditional search aside.

For example, as demonstrated, if you search for “What is a spaghetti western?”, you’ll see a detailed summary, related videos, and more, all on the main page. This could make it harder to find specific search results.

Microsoft says it’s still testing the feature as it’s still collecting feedback, but when it’s done right and coming with a possibility to opt out, this weird makeover could be something that Bing and Edge users have above competitors.

“Early data indicates that this experience maintains the number of clicks to websites and supports a healthy web ecosystem,” Microsoft says.

You may recall the mess with Google’s AI Overview as the tech giant hoped to push for AI in search, so here’s hoping that the same fate won’t happen to Bing.

At that time, the AI Overview gave users a lot of misleading results, ranging from nonsensical and satirical queries. From suggesting glue for pizza to mistakenly identifying Obama as a Muslim, the online community had a good launch for its ridiculousness.