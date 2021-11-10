As part of a Skyrim 10th anniversary retrospective, Todd Howard has revealed that Fallout 5 is in the works, but it’s a long way away.

In an interview with IGN, Howard revealed that “we have a one-pager on Fallout 5,” but work has not progressed significantly beyond that early design document.

This is because, as Howard confirmed, “our cadence is Starfield and then Elder Scrolls 6,” so Fallout 5 has to wait its turn until these other triple-A projects are finished.

When asked about the possibility of handing off the development of Fallout 5 so it could be released sooner, Howard said that “Fallout‘s really part of our DNA here. We’ve worked with other people from time to time – I can’t say what’s gonna happen.”

We can hardly say we’re surprised that Bethesda is already thinking about the next Fallout game, after all, it’s one of their biggest IP’s alongside The Elder Scrolls series, but it’s nice in any case to have confirmation that it’s very much in the plans and work has already begun.

As for when Fallout 5 might come out, your best guess is as good as ours. Bethesda still have Starfield, releasing on the 11th of November 2022, and The Elder Scrolls 6 to launch first, so we’ll likely be waiting a good long while. Whenever Fallout 5 does release, we can expect it to be an Xbox exclusive thanks to Xbox having acquired Bethesda.