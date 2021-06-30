In an interview with The Telegraph, Todd Howard revealed that three years after its announcement, The Elder Scrolls 6 is still in its design phase.

In the interview, Bethesda Games Studio director Todd Howard revealed that The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t just be a reskinned version of Skyrim to sell that to us again for the millionth time, as it’s using the Creation Engine 2, which will power both the Elder Scrolls and Starfield.

“It’s like a new tech base. The vast majority of our development development work is on Starfield right now but everybody works on everything so the projects kind of intertwine,” Howard explained about what the team at Bethesda is currently up to.

“It’s good to think of The Elder Scrolls 6 as still being in a design [phase]… but we’re checking the tech: ‘Is this going to handle the things we want to do in that game?’” Howard continued, making the next Elder Scrolls game sound a long way off, to say the least.

While Creation Engine 2 will be the basis for Bethesda’s next games, Howard explained that “every game will have some new suites of technology so Elder Scrolls 6 will have some additions on to Creation Engine 2 that that game is going to require.”

It’s nice to know that The Elder Scrolls 6 definitely still exists, even if it’s a while away from release or any more announcements. Thankfully the wait shouldn’t be quite as long as Howard’s wait to make an Indiana Jones game, as in the interview he revealed that he “originally pitched [to George] Lucas in 2009 and I’ve been trying to find a way to make that [since].”



While The Elder Scrolls 6 may be a long way off, Starfield does at least have a release date, so we’ll be able to look forwards to that to get a taste of the Creation Engine 2. Launching as an Xbox and PC exclusive, Starfield will be available on 11th of November 2022.