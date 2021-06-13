The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is underway and it kicked off with a bang, with Todd Howard unveiling an in-game teaser for Starfield.

“25 years in the making” Bethesda finally has a new universe for us to explore, and like any modern game, it looks absolutely stunning.

The quick in-game teaser doesn’t give us any glimpses at the gameplay, beyond the protagonist entering and taking off in their chunky spaceship, so we’ve still got a while to wait before finding out more details.

Starfield will be an Xbox exclusive, that’s also available on PC, that’s set to launch on the 11th of November 2022, so it’s quite a long way off yet.

While Bethesda fans will undoubtedly be disappointed by Starfield being an Xbox exclusive, Xbox did pay an absolute mountain of money to acquire Bethesda and their parent company Zenimax, so this move is hardly surprising.