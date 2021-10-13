It may have taken over a decade to finally happen, but Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition no longer needs Games for Windows Live on PC.

Despite being discontinued all the way back in 2014, Games for Windows Live has stuck around, clinging to Fallout 3 GOTY Edition like a malignant tumour, not really hurting anybody, but not really going anywhere either. That is, until now.

In the recent surprise patch notes for Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Bethesda revealed that the game “has been updated and no longer installs Games for Windows Live dependencies.”

“The title no longer requires Games for Windows Live and will now launch,” Bethesda continued as they finally freed us from the shackles of Microsoft’s first ill-fated Xbox Live-esque PC venture.

Previously, getting the Game of the Year Edition to run through Steam was an astonishing amount of hassle, as, since Games for Windows Live was discontinued, players had to either tediously force the program into running or mod out the dependencies yourself.

Thankfully, Fallout 3 is now a lot easier to enjoy, although Bethesda suggests “uninstalling and reinstalling the title,” to get everything working as intended. If you’ve never played it before, and somehow avoided picking it up until now, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition is even discounted on Steam right now, at 60% off.