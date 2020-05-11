While Bethesda proudly unveiled a shiny logo for The Elder Scrolls 6 back at E3 2018, the developer has quelled fan expectations by stating that the upcoming RPG is going to release “years from now”.

Pete Hines, Bethesda’s SVP of global marketing, made sure that the expectations of fans were in check for the company’s 2020 announcement.

“It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about,” Hines tweeted. “So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations.”

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 10, 2020

Starfield is the name of Bethesda’s next-generation sci-fi RPG, the developer’s first original IP in over two decades. While, much like The Elder Scrolls 6, we’ve only seen a logo for the upcoming game, Bethesda is putting a lot behind this new franchise.