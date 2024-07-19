Draft with Copilot feature on Edge will soon appear in empty editable text fields
A recent spot hints at this feature
- Microsoft’s “Draft with Copilot” AI feature is expanding in Windows 11 apps, now appearing in Edge.
- The feature helps generate text when right-clicking on an empty editable text field.
- It saves time by creating grammatically correct text, especially useful for non-native language users.
Draft with Copilot is one of Microsoft’s AI capabilities that maybe some of you have started seeing in a lot of Windows 11’s desktop apps. Edge, the popular browser, has already seen this feature for quite some time.
But now, Microsoft seems to expand this feature even further. A recent spot by @Leopeva64, a trusted browser enthusiast on X, reveals a “Draft with Copilot” option when you right-click on an empty editable text field. The option, however, does not seem to show up when the field already has text in it.
It does seem like a trivial change, for sure, but if anything, it sure helps you a lot if you’re ever stuck during a creative process. Then, in an almost similar fashion to the ‘Help Me Write‘ feature on Google Chrome, you see a prompt box where you can fill in the ideas that you have in mind.
“You can use Copilot to quickly generate well-written text to use as input text in text boxes in canvas apps. Using Copilot saves time because you won’t have to worry about creating text that meets grammar rules. Copilot is especially helpful for users who are using apps that aren’t in their native language,” Microsoft describes the feature.
Microsoft is betting big on AI. There’s no secret about that. The Redmond tech giant has been revamping Copilot, its AI-powered assistant, in almost every aspect. It’s been a year since the tool’s launch, and with that in mind, it seems like we’re in for yet another year of AI race.