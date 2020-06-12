Yesterday’s PlayStation 5 reveal event showed off two awesome Bethesda-published games: Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo. These games are both timed exclusives for PlayStation 5.

After the PlayStation event ended, it was revealed that both of these games will be making their “console debuts” on Sony’s next-gen console. A PC version has been revealed for both, but there aren’t any details.

But what are these big timed exclusives for PlayStation 5? Well, we don’t know too many details about either title, but here’s what we do know.

Deathloop aims to be an innovative first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind the critically acclaimed Dishonored franchise. Tnt game will launch this Holiday.

The island of Blackreef. For most of its inhabitants, it’s a paradise. But for Colt, it’s an inescapable prison. Thanks to a mysterious timeloop, he’s reliving the same day, over and over, trying to find a way to break the endless cycle he’s trapped in. As Colt, you’ll have to take out eight targets – including your arch-nemesis Julianna Blake – if you ever want to escape. But remember: It’s a timeloop, so if at first you don’t succeed… die, die again.

Even less is known about Ghostwire Tokyo. While the game is being created by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, the title is shrouded in mystery.