Best Free Video Downloader for Windows 10 [I Tested Over 30]

Choosing the best free video downloader for Windows 10 requires an in-depth analysis of the available tools.

I tested over 30 free video downloaders inside a Windows 10 VM (Virtual Machine) to find the best software options. Let me show you what I found.

Best Free Video Downloader Software for Windows 10

VideoProc Converter AI is my first choice for the list of the best free video downloaders for Windows 10 devices. This incredible feature hub offers everything you need for successful downloads.

The software automatically identifies your device’s hardware information and thus recommends using the best encoding and decoding options.

Here, you can download all the encoders, decoders, and all other tools required for a quick and efficient download process.

To start downloading videos, you will need to click the Add Video button.

You can then click Analyze, and the software will give you some helpful quality options. This will affect the downloading time and output file size, so choose wisely.

Pros

It can download an entire playlist or one video

User-friendly interface with clear menus and an excellent design

Wide range of compatibility options

It can download files in a variety of sizes and frame rates

A wide range of other useful tools, like super-resolution, frame interpolation, and stabilization features

Cons

No cons were discovered during my testing process

Get VideoProc Converter AI

4K Video Downloader is another top-ranking software that lets you download videos from various platforms, including YouTube.

The software can download videos with amazing quality without wasting too much of your resources and offering a wide range of output options.

This is not just a simple video downloader, as it even lets you download 360-degree videos. These can be replayed on your preferred VR device.

The software is fully compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, making it super versatile.

That being said, there are some limitations, like the inability to download playlists that contain more than 24 videos or subtitles. For these features, you’ll need to pay for the license.

Pros

Great interface with user-friendly options

The output quality is probably the best from the entire list

Downloading time is decent and has a low impact on system resources

Cons

Free download for playlists is limited to 24 videos

The free version doesn’t download subtitles

Get 4K Video Downloader

SnapDownloader is another robust video-downloading app that offers a fast and intuitive service.

The software supports over 900 websites, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Dailymotion, and Vimeo.

The wide range of output settings makes it perfect for any task, no matter how large the video is.

You can download videos in various qualities, from 144p to 8K, offering a useful setting for all sorts of purposes.

The software has a free version but is quite limited compared to the paid one.

What impressed me about this app is the super-fast download process, which takes just a few minutes to complete.

Pros

It can download up to 15 videos simultaneously

Very fast video processing with no caps

It has a user-friendly and clean UI design

The company offers 24/7 customer support

Cons

The free trial can only be used for 48 hours

Get SnapDownloader

Allavsoft Downloader is another powerful and free video downloader that works perfectly on Windows 10. This handy tool has additional perks like a converter and a merger feature.

The Convert tab will allow you to transform a video from one format to another.

The Merge tab will enable you to combine two or more videos into one. Most importantly, the Download tab covers this task, while the Activity menu shows you the progress of the downloaded file.

The download was fast, and the video has the same quality as the one found online at the best settings.

Pros

It can download videos from a variety of sources

Includes HD video download options

The interface is simple to use and well-designed

Can convert multiple videos at the same time

Cons

The free version downloads a maximum of 5 videos

The free converter and merger only work for a maximum of 5 minutes of video footage

Get Allavsoft Video and Audio Downloader

ByClick Downloader’s interface might look outdated, but the app is still totally functional.

You can move the quality dial and select between Best, Normal, and Custom. The Custom option lets you choose the video quality you’re downloading manually.

The Choose Format dial lets you select which output you would like to have the file downloaded. Unfortunately, it only has two options available, but that’s still suitable for our list.

Downloading the file is as easy as copy-pasting the video link into the app and then waiting for it to complete the download process.

The quality of the download was very good, and the process was quick.

Pros

Very simple and easy-to-understand interface

It ensures fast download speeds

It can download videos from a variety of online sources

Cons

The simple design might not impress some users

The antiquated button setup can be confusing

Get ByClick Downloader

YTD Video Downloader is another helpful tool that works great, even though its interface is antiquated.

As you can see, plenty of download quality options are available, and choosing the right one will depend on your needs.

Even though this feature is not accessible in the free version, with the Premium license, you can also automatically transform any video you download to a format compatible with your favorite devices, like iPad, iPod, PSP Video, etc.

Downloading the video took only 2.5 minutes, and the download quality is undeniably good.

This handy tool can prove to be very useful, especially if you decide to invest in the Premium version.

Pros

Can download videos from more than 50 websites

It can convert various formats, including MP3, MOV, WMW, etc.

The downloaded videos can be watched on multiple devices

Cons

The download process is quite slow

It can only download or convert one video at a time

Get YTD Video Downloader

Freemake Video Downloader is another great option that covers a variety of output formats and ensures a good quality result.

As you can see, after pasting the video link into the app, I can select the output format and then choose the required output quality level and the storage location.

The Format option covers variations like MP4, MP3, AVI, WMW, MPEG, etc.

The download is then initialized, and the process is extremely fast. In just a minute, you’ll have your video downloaded.

The output’s quality is exactly as chosen in the setup process and there are no artifacts or sound issues.

Pros

Videos can be downloaded from various sources

It includes high-definition video download options

The interface is simple and easy to use

It supports simultaneous multiple video conversion

Cons

Videos downloaded with the free version will have a Freemake logo added

It has a 3-minute time limit

Get Freemake Video Downloader

The WinX Youtube Downloader, as the name suggests, is a far more limited video downloader, as it can only do so from the specified website.

The download process is intuitive, and the menus are well-designed. To start the process, I copy-pasted the link to the video.

As soon as this happened, the software started scanning for any issues, and then the download process is completed.

Pros

Can download videos from a variety of websites

Includes HD video download features

Can be used to convert multiple videos at the same time

The interface is easy to understand and use

Cons

The download formats are limited compared to other options

It doesn’t include a batch download feature

Get WinX Youtube Downloader

AnyVideo Converter is a suite of amazing apps that cover everything from downloading videos to converting, merging, trimming, and compressing, among other options.

Once we open the Video Download tab, we can easily copy-paste the video we want to download.

Then, you can click the Download Setting drop-down and choose if you want your file to include video, audio, or just one.

You can modify the download quality settings to choose the best quality possible automatically, or you can click Manual and select a specific value.

The download process was very fast, taking under 1 minute to download the same video I used to test the other apps.

Pros

Offers free conversion features

Video editing is free for all users

Includes a free DVD burner option

It has 100% lossless quality output

Cons

The 2D video and 3D are not compatible in conversion

It includes a bunch of extra software

Get Any Video Converter

Internet Download Manager, or IDM, is an old-school designed download manager that integrates into Chrome once you install it.

Once you activate the extension from the Extensions Manager, a handy little button will appear on the page of any video you can download.

After clicking the download button, the app automatically transfers its link into the software stored on your PC. You can customize the download requirements and click Start Download.

This handy tool includes a Speed Limiter and handy Options on completion tab. The latter lets you set specific actions for your system, like playing the downloaded video or restarting the PC.

The download process is straightforward and only takes one minute to complete.

Pros

Can download from various sources

Includes HD download options

Can perform multiple conversions at the same time

Cons

The extension setup can be confusing to some users

The design of the app is antiquated

Get Internet Download Manager (IDM)

How Did I Rank the Best Free Video Downloader Software?

Software Compatibility Download Speed RAM Usage Website Support Limitations VideoProc Converter AI Broad compatibility 5/5 314MB YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, SoundCloud, Flickr, etc. Limited features in the free version; advanced features require a subscription 4K Video Downloader Cross-platform compatibility 4/5 265MB YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, SoundCloud, Flickr, Dailymotion, etc. The free version has ads and limited features SnapDownloader Compatible with major platforms 5/5 283MB YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, etc. Limited features in the free version Allavsoft Video and Audio Downloader Wide compatibility 3/5 78MB YouTube, Spotify, Vimeo, Kissasian, Lynda, Soundcloud, Facebook, etc. Requires a license for full functionality ByClick Downloader Compatible with various systems 4/5 51MB YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, Dailymotion, YouKu, etc. Limited features in the free version YTD Video Downloader Broad compatibility 3/5 81MB YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, etc. The free version has limitations on output formats and resolution Freemake Video Downloader Compatible with Windows 4/5 94.9MB YouTube, Facebook, Liveleak, Veoh, Vimeo, Dailymotion, etc. Additional software bundled in the installer WinX Youtube Downloader Compatible with Windows 3/5 103MB YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Dailymotion, etc. May include adware during installation Any Video Converter Cross-platform compatibility 4/5 230MB YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, etc. Frequent prompts to upgrade to the premium version Internet Download Manager Windows and Mac compatibility 5/5 75MB Supports a variety of sites Free version has limitations on output formats and resolution

I ensured that all the software from the list was compatible with Windows 10 and that they supported many video formats. I searched for software that can download video quickly, providing a smooth user experience. I tested the tools to see how many system resources each software uses. The best app should be lightweight and not affect your system too much. The readings were performed when each software was processing the video. I verified the number of websites each software supports for video downloading. The more websites it supports, the better the app. I also considered all the limitations. These include restrictions on the number of videos you can download simultaneously, maximum resolution, or video length limits.

All my top picks did well in the above criteria. However, here are some honorable mentions and why I excluded them from the list:

JDownloader – Excluded from the list because of its heavy resource usage and complicated interface.

– Excluded from the list because of its heavy resource usage and complicated interface. ClipGrab – I didn’t include this software as it tried to bundle software in its installer, which can be an issue for some users.

As you can see, there are a large number of software options available, but only a few of them are worth your time.

I tested every aspect of the best free video downloader apps for Windows 10, so you don’t have to.

Share your choice with us in the comment section below.