Best Free Video Downloader for Windows 10 [I Tested Over 30]

Choosing the best free video downloader for Windows 10 requires an in-depth analysis of the available tools.

I tested over 30 free video downloaders inside a Windows 10 VM (Virtual Machine) to find the best software options. Let me show you what I found.

Best Free Video Downloader Software for Windows 10

1. VideoProc Converter AI

VideoProc Converter AI interface

VideoProc Converter AI is my first choice for the list of the best free video downloaders for Windows 10 devices. This incredible feature hub offers everything you need for successful downloads.

VideoProc Converter AI encoders

The software automatically identifies your device’s hardware information and thus recommends using the best encoding and decoding options.

VideoProc Converter AI downloading encoders

Here, you can download all the encoders, decoders, and all other tools required for a quick and efficient download process.

VideoProc Converter AI download

To start downloading videos, you will need to click the Add Video button.

VideoProc Converter AI download quality

You can then click Analyze, and the software will give you some helpful quality options. This will affect the downloading time and output file size, so choose wisely.

Pros

  • It can download an entire playlist or one video
  • User-friendly interface with clear menus and an excellent design
  • Wide range of compatibility options
  • It can download files in a variety of sizes and frame rates
  • A wide range of other useful tools, like super-resolution, frame interpolation, and stabilization features

Cons

  • No cons were discovered during my testing process

2. 4K Video Downloader

4K Video Downloader interface

4K Video Downloader is another top-ranking software that lets you download videos from various platforms, including YouTube.

4K Video Downloader downloading video

The software can download videos with amazing quality without wasting too much of your resources and offering a wide range of output options.

4K Video Downloader converted

This is not just a simple video downloader, as it even lets you download 360-degree videos. These can be replayed on your preferred VR device.

4K Video Downloader quality

The software is fully compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, making it super versatile.

4K Video Downloader output format

That being said, there are some limitations, like the inability to download playlists that contain more than 24 videos or subtitles. For these features, you’ll need to pay for the license.

Pros

  • Great interface with user-friendly options
  • The output quality is probably the best from the entire list
  • Downloading time is decent and has a low impact on system resources

Cons

  • Free download for playlists is limited to 24 videos
  • The free version doesn’t download subtitles

3. SnapDownloader

SnapDownloader interface

SnapDownloader is another robust video-downloading app that offers a fast and intuitive service.

The software supports over 900 websites, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Dailymotion, and Vimeo.

SnapDownloader downloading screen

The wide range of output settings makes it perfect for any task, no matter how large the video is.

SnapDownloader formats

You can download videos in various qualities, from 144p to 8K, offering a useful setting for all sorts of purposes.

SnapDownloader translation

The software has a free version but is quite limited compared to the paid one.

SnapDownloader downloading file

What impressed me about this app is the super-fast download process, which takes just a few minutes to complete.

Pros

  • It can download up to 15 videos simultaneously
  • Very fast video processing with no caps
  • It has a user-friendly and clean UI design
  • The company offers 24/7 customer support

Cons

  • The free trial can only be used for 48 hours

4. Allavsoft Video and Audio Downloader

Allavsoft Downloader interface

Allavsoft Downloader is another powerful and free video downloader that works perfectly on Windows 10. This handy tool has additional perks like a converter and a merger feature.

Allavsoft Downloader convert

The Convert tab will allow you to transform a video from one format to another.

Allavsoft Downloader merge

The Merge tab will enable you to combine two or more videos into one. Most importantly, the Download tab covers this task, while the Activity menu shows you the progress of the downloaded file.

Allavsoft Downloader downloading

The download was fast, and the video has the same quality as the one found online at the best settings.

Pros

  • It can download videos from a variety of sources
  • Includes HD video download options
  • The interface is simple to use and well-designed
  • Can convert multiple videos at the same time

Cons

  • The free version downloads a maximum of 5 videos
  • The free converter and merger only work for a maximum of 5 minutes of video footage

5. ByClick Downloader

ByClick Downloader interface

ByClick Downloader’s interface might look outdated, but the app is still totally functional.

ByClick Downloader quality

You can move the quality dial and select between Best, Normal, and Custom. The Custom option lets you choose the video quality you’re downloading manually.

ByClick Downloader format

The Choose Format dial lets you select which output you would like to have the file downloaded. Unfortunately, it only has two options available, but that’s still suitable for our list.

ByClick Downloader downloading

Downloading the file is as easy as copy-pasting the video link into the app and then waiting for it to complete the download process.

ByClick Downloader almost finished downloading

The quality of the download was very good, and the process was quick.

Pros

  • Very simple and easy-to-understand interface
  • It ensures fast download speeds
  • It can download videos from a variety of online sources

Cons

  • The simple design might not impress some users
  • The antiquated button setup can be confusing

6. YTD Video Downloader

YTD Video Downloader interface

YTD Video Downloader is another helpful tool that works great, even though its interface is antiquated.

YTD Video Downloader quality

As you can see, plenty of download quality options are available, and choosing the right one will depend on your needs.

YTD Video Downloader convert to

Even though this feature is not accessible in the free version, with the Premium license, you can also automatically transform any video you download to a format compatible with your favorite devices, like iPad, iPod, PSP Video, etc.

YTD Video Downloader downloading

Downloading the video took only 2.5 minutes, and the download quality is undeniably good.

YTD Video Downloader almost finished downloading

This handy tool can prove to be very useful, especially if you decide to invest in the Premium version.

Pros

  • Can download videos from more than 50 websites
  • It can convert various formats, including MP3, MOV, WMW, etc.
  • The downloaded videos can be watched on multiple devices

Cons

  • The download process is quite slow
  • It can only download or convert one video at a time

7. Freemake Video Downloader

Freemake Video Downloader interface

Freemake Video Downloader is another great option that covers a variety of output formats and ensures a good quality result.

Freemake Video Downloader format and quality

As you can see, after pasting the video link into the app, I can select the output format and then choose the required output quality level and the storage location.

Freemake Video Downloader format

The Format option covers variations like MP4, MP3, AVI, WMW, MPEG, etc.

Freemake Video Downloader downloading

The download is then initialized, and the process is extremely fast. In just a minute, you’ll have your video downloaded.

Freemake Video Downloader downloading 2

The output’s quality is exactly as chosen in the setup process and there are no artifacts or sound issues.

Pros

  • Videos can be downloaded from various sources
  • It includes high-definition video download options
  • The interface is simple and easy to use
  • It supports simultaneous multiple video conversion

Cons

  • Videos downloaded with the free version will have a Freemake logo added
  • It has a 3-minute time limit

8. WinX Youtube Downloader

WinX Youtube Downloader interface

The WinX Youtube Downloader, as the name suggests, is a far more limited video downloader, as it can only do so from the specified website.

WinX Youtube Downloader copy pasting

The download process is intuitive, and the menus are well-designed. To start the process, I copy-pasted the link to the video.

WinX Youtube Downloader analyzing and downloading

As soon as this happened, the software started scanning for any issues, and then the download process is completed.

Pros

  • Can download videos from a variety of websites
  • Includes HD video download features
  • Can be used to convert multiple videos at the same time
  • The interface is easy to understand and use

Cons

  • The download formats are limited compared to other options
  • It doesn’t include a batch download feature

9. Any Video Converter

AnyVideo Converter interface

AnyVideo Converter is a suite of amazing apps that cover everything from downloading videos to converting, merging, trimming, and compressing, among other options.

AnyVideo Converter video download

Once we open the Video Download tab, we can easily copy-paste the video we want to download.

AnyVideo Converter pasting link

Then, you can click the Download Setting drop-down and choose if you want your file to include video, audio, or just one.

AnyVideo Converter choosing output settings

You can modify the download quality settings to choose the best quality possible automatically, or you can click Manual and select a specific value.

AnyVideo Converter downloading

The download process was very fast, taking under 1 minute to download the same video I used to test the other apps.

Pros

  • Offers free conversion features
  • Video editing is free for all users
  • Includes a free DVD burner option
  • It has 100% lossless quality output

Cons

  • The 2D video and 3D are not compatible in conversion
  • It includes a bunch of extra software

10. Internet Download Manager (IDM)

Internet Download Manager interface

Internet Download Manager, or IDM, is an old-school designed download manager that integrates into Chrome once you install it.

Internet Download Manager extension information

Once you activate the extension from the Extensions Manager, a handy little button will appear on the page of any video you can download.

Internet Download Manager download setup

After clicking the download button, the app automatically transfers its link into the software stored on your PC. You can customize the download requirements and click Start Download.

Internet Download Manager downloading

This handy tool includes a Speed Limiter and handy Options on completion tab. The latter lets you set specific actions for your system, like playing the downloaded video or restarting the PC.

Internet Download Manager options on completion

The download process is straightforward and only takes one minute to complete.

Pros

  • Can download from various sources
  • Includes HD download options
  • Can perform multiple conversions at the same time

Cons

  • The extension setup can be confusing to some users
  • The design of the app is antiquated

How Did I Rank the Best Free Video Downloader Software?

SoftwareCompatibilityDownload SpeedRAM UsageWebsite SupportLimitations
VideoProc Converter AIBroad compatibility5/5314MBYouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, SoundCloud, Flickr, etc.Limited features in the free version; advanced features require a subscription
4K Video DownloaderCross-platform compatibility4/5265MBYouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, SoundCloud, Flickr, Dailymotion, etc.The free version has ads and limited features
SnapDownloaderCompatible with major platforms5/5283MBYouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, etc.Limited features in the free version
Allavsoft Video and Audio DownloaderWide compatibility3/578MBYouTube, Spotify, Vimeo, Kissasian, Lynda, Soundcloud, Facebook, etc.Requires a license for full functionality
ByClick DownloaderCompatible with various systems4/551MBYouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, Dailymotion, YouKu, etc.Limited features in the free version
YTD Video DownloaderBroad compatibility3/581MBYouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, etc.The free version has limitations on output formats and resolution
Freemake Video DownloaderCompatible with Windows4/594.9MBYouTube, Facebook, Liveleak, Veoh, Vimeo, Dailymotion, etc.Additional software bundled in the installer
WinX Youtube DownloaderCompatible with Windows3/5103MBYouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Dailymotion, etc.May include adware during installation
Any Video ConverterCross-platform compatibility4/5230MBYouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, etc.Frequent prompts to upgrade to the premium version
Internet Download ManagerWindows and Mac compatibility5/575MBSupports a variety of sitesFree version has limitations on output formats and resolution
  1. I ensured that all the software from the list was compatible with Windows 10 and that they supported many video formats.
  2. I searched for software that can download video quickly, providing a smooth user experience.
  3. I tested the tools to see how many system resources each software uses. The best app should be lightweight and not affect your system too much. The readings were performed when each software was processing the video.
  4. I verified the number of websites each software supports for video downloading. The more websites it supports, the better the app.
  5. I also considered all the limitations. These include restrictions on the number of videos you can download simultaneously, maximum resolution, or video length limits.

All my top picks did well in the above criteria. However, here are some honorable mentions and why I excluded them from the list:

  • JDownloader – Excluded from the list because of its heavy resource usage and complicated interface.
  • ClipGrab – I didn’t include this software as it tried to bundle software in its installer, which can be an issue for some users.

As you can see, there are a large number of software options available, but only a few of them are worth your time.

I tested every aspect of the best free video downloader apps for Windows 10, so you don’t have to.

