Tube Offline Alternative – 5 Best Options

Looking for the best Tube Offline alternative? This service has been the go-to YouTube downloader for offline video viewing. While it’s convenient and user-friendly, it’s not the only app of its kind.

Whether you’re seeking greater flexibility, more features, or alternatives that work better for your specific requirements, I’ve got you covered. Below, I’ll cover 5 powerful downloaders and explain what makes them worth your time.

Testing Parameters

To create this list, I tried over 15 services – online downloaders and dedicated apps – and sorted them based on the following parameters.

App Name Installable app Download Options Download speeds Usability Additional features YT Saver Yes Multiple formats (MP4, MP3) Fast download speeds User-friendly interface Multiple formats supported Tube Ninja No Various formats available Efficient downloads Simple and intuitive Batch downloading 4K Video Downloader Yes Various formats supported Average downloading capabilities Accessible UI Video conversion options YTD Video Downloader Yes Diverse format choices Occasional outages Easy to navigate Video conversion tools Savieo No Multiple quality options Inconsistent Clean web interface Video quality options

I’ll cover all factors more in-depth later on in the article, but for now, let’s look at the chosen 5 apps.

Best Tube Offline Alternatives

YT Saver is a versatile app for downloading and converting YouTube videos easily. The platform is designed to enable users to download playlists, channels, and multiple videos in one click.

It supports video downloads from over 10,000 websites, including the likes of Facebook, Spotify, Dailymotion, TikTok, Vimeo, NicoNico, Ok.ru, Twitch, etc. The app has a built-in browser that lets you browse video and audio streaming websites and download media directly from the sites.

YT Saver also provides a Private Mode, where it stores the downloaded files in a password-protected folder. You can save media content from platforms like OnlyFans and store it in a secure, private folder.

You can test the YouTube to mp3 converter with the free edition, but to unlock the app’s full potential, you’ll need to upgrade to the Pro edition. You’ll get lifetime free updates, bulk downloads, free customer support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee as well.

Pros:

Intuitive user interface

Built-in browser for surfing sites

Download from over 10000 sites

Privacy mode to protect downloaded content

Download playlists and convert them to other formats

Cons:

Bulk downloads are only available in the Pro edition

Customer support can be delayed at times

If you don’t plan on downloading videos regularly and don’t want to install anything, TubeNinja is an excellent Tube Offline alternative you can try. It is an online video downloader that supports a wide range of media types from over 80 websites.

TubeNinja works by extracting the temporary local files stored on your computer when you stream a video or audio. These files aren’t accessible by your browser by default; TubeNinja extracts them and makes them available for download. As a result, you can also attempt downloading files from websites that aren’t officially supported.

Using it is very straightforward, and you have two video download methods. You can copy the media link and paste it into the website or use the Bookmarklet feature. It works on any website and lets you download any video by simply clicking the bookmark button.

Pros:

Completely online video downloader

Supports over 80 streaming websites

Download YouTube playlists and channels

Innovative Bookmarklet feature makes downloading videos hassle-free

Cons:

Lacks advanced features like converting to other formats

Can sometimes fail to fetch videos

4K Video Downloader is a free and highly-rated video downloader that lets users download videos from almost all popular hosting websites. You can get 4K and 8K videos from YouTube and other sources and enjoy high-definition media from your local storage.

This app constantly adds new features, the latest being in-app browsing and private content access. Just like YT Saver, you can search for audio and video content using the in-app browser, and log into your accounts to access private media. Then, you can download all your content locally and view them later.

With the Plus subscription, you get access to even more websites and features. These include:

Proxy connections to bypass restrictions set by your ISP

Auto-download videos whenever they’re uploaded to YouTube

3D video download

360-degree video download

Downloads management.

Pros:

Starter plan is free forever and enough for basic tasks

Supports most popular websites

Smart presets for quicker downloader

Built-in browser to search media online

Private content access and download

Cons:

Most advanced features are locked behind the paywall

Bundle purchases can be expensive

YTD is an old and reliable online video downloader that recently launched dedicated PC and MacOS apps. While primarily dedicated to YouTube downloading, YTD supports a wide range of websites, including TikTok, Vimeo, Facebook, Metacafe, LiveLeak, etc. If your favorite website isn’t officially supported, you can request YTD to add it to the official list.

This app also allows you to download entire playlists from streaming sites and then convert them directly to other formats, like MP4, MPEG, 3GP, and AVI. You can download multimedia in multiple resolutions from all major video streaming sites and watch them locally later.

The download manager is YTD’s strongest point. It allows you to download unlimited videos and playlists from major streaming websites in multiple resolutions. You can convert videos to MP3 and even continue downloads after any unwanted interruption.

Pros:

Desktop app with an intuitive user interface

Download free videos from over 50 websites

Download manager with built-in converter

Integrated video player for watching downloaded videos

Batch downloading multiple videos

Cons:

Limited number of downloads in the free edition

YTD may sometimes show ads within the program

Like TubeOffline, Savieo is an online video downloader that allows you to save videos from streaming platforms and social media websites. Using the tool is also straightforward – you visit the website and enter the media link.

From here, you have two options – you can either watch the video online or download it to watch offline later.

Unlike Tube Offline, Savieo doesn’t provide a list of officially supported websites. However, in my testing, it worked on most popular streaming platforms as long as there was a valid target link to the media file. The main compatibility issue comes with social media sites, as sometimes you can only view the files online. For instance, you can only view TikTok videos online and can’t download them.

Savieo also provides the bookmarklet feature, which allows you to download media files on the go.

Pros:

Completely online – no downloads needed

Support for multiple media streaming platforms

User-friendly interface with simple instructions

Multiple download video quality options

Cons:

Limited conversion features

Occasional reliability issues

Factors To Consider When Selecting Tube Offline Alternatives

When selecting the best Tube Offline alternatives, you need to consider the following factors:

Dedicated app or web app

This completely depends on how frequently you want to download online videos. If you find yourself in a situation where you need to download multiple videos offline, you may find a downloadable app more useful. You’ll get features like batch download and playlist download. On the other hand, if you only need to get a couple of videos, you can use an online tool and save space on your local device.

Download options

Ideally, you want an app that offers the most features, but make sure to know what you need if you’re considering getting a paid subscription. Look for apps that allow you to get videos in your preferred resolution, file types, and frame rates.

Download speeds

You don’t want to be stuck staring at the download progress bar for long. So, make sure that you select an alternative that provides fast download speeds.

User interface

The user interface is very important when it comes to app usability. Online downloaders are excellent in this regard, offering a one-button download option. That said, downloadable apps can also offer excellent user experience, albeit with a slight learning curve.

Additional features

With online tools, you get limited features – you can download the video in a few select formats. However, if you need some additional features like converting your videos to audio or other formats, you need to look for an app that allows these features.

Conclusion

Hopefully, now you’re closer to finding your ideal Tube Offline alternative. Many free and paid downloaders offer just as much functionality, if not more. If you have a favorite from the list above, make sure to let me know in the comments below.