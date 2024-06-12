Best Browser for Chromebook: 5 Fast and Customizable Options

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the best browser for Chromebook required me to test over 20 options – both Croimum-based and not.

Below, you can see the results of my research in a top 5 list:

Opera is the best browser for Chromebook devices. It’s built on the Chromium codebase and offers a clean and straightforward interface with easy access to options.

Opera includes a powerful, completely free VPN. Although the server variety is not great, it allows you to hide your IP to protect your privacy online.

To further contribute to your online security, Opera has a built-in ad blocker, improving page-loading times while stopping annoying ads from bothering you. This is also helped by the Turbo feature, which uses data compression to load pages even faster.

Opera also offers a personalized start page with shortcuts to social media and music sites and a method of organizing tabs using the Workspaces feature.

Pros

Clean and well-designed interface

Free VPN service

Automatically blocks ads

Integrates with various social media platforms to provide easy access

Turbo Mode for slow internet connections

Battery Saver mode

Tabs can be organized in Workspaces

Cons

The VPN has a limited number of servers

The native extensions library is smaller but works with Chrome addons

Some occasional bugs and glitches were reported

Google Chrome is another contender, as it’s also built on Chromium and has great features.

This powerful browser offers full integration with all Google services, making it one of the most streamlined for syncing passwords, account data, profile information, etc., across devices.

The browser has a slick and simple design but offers an amazing high-speed experience that can rival my first choice in this list. Furthermore, it has some great options that block dangerous and malicious websites.

Google Chrome requires more resources than Opera, even though its browsing speeds are close.

What stood out during my testing was Chrome’s capacity to set specific settings for individual websites, thus allowing you to customize your experience further.

Pros

Offers a high-speed browsing experience

Safe and secure and receives regular updates

Offers cross-platform browsing

Password Manager feature

Blocks dangerous and malicious sites

Automatically syncs bookmarks, passwords, and data on all devices using Chrome

Cons

Uses more system resources than Opera

More interface customization options would be nice

Doesn’t have a built-in VPN or adblocker

Microsoft Edge is another Chromium-based browser that has come a long way since it was called Internet Explorer.

This amazing browser created by Microsoft has a great set of extensions that can improve its capabilities while providing you with one of the fastest browsing experiences possible.

The browser also includes useful privacy features, such as state-of-the-art tracking prevention and great data protection features.

Edge also provides users with a cross-platform experience, enabling Microsoft to flex its influence and power over the market.

The browser uses Microsoft Defender SmartScreen to protect your PC from third-party attacks and is regularly updated to enhance security.

Pros

Built on the Chromium architecture

Offers free access to Copilot, which is an AI using GPT-4

Loads webpages fast

Offers some clear privacy and tracking prevention features

Uses the Microsoft Defender SmartScreen for protection

Regularly updated

Cons

Takes a long time to get a response from the AI, especially when dealing with complex tasks

Doesn’t have any widgets on the home screen

Lacks a built-in VPN service

Mozilla Firefox is a great browser for Chromebook devices. It offers great security features, fast browsing speeds, and excellent features.

The developers claim that Firefox is the fastest browser on the market, but my testing shows Edge as the leader in this department.

Nonetheless, Firefox offers privacy control and solid data collection policies to keep your data safe and secure. It also automatically blocks most web trackers.

As with other browsers on this list, Firefox supports a wide range of extensions. Each can improve the browser’s capabilities or extend the ones it already has built-in.

Firefox has a lower impact on system resources than my previous browser choices, so it might be a better option for Chromebook devices with lower specs.

Pros

Built-in security tools and features

Offers privacy control and employs a strict data collection policy

Supports a vast array of extensions

Includes a great selection of plugins and themes

Blocks most cookies automatically

It’s lighter on system resources than other options

Cons

Some websites will occasionally not load correctly

It doesn’t offer support for certain APIs

Brave Browser is a fast and efficient browser suitable for Chromebook devices. Its emphasis on privacy makes it even more appealing.

This open-source browser automatically blocks any web trackers and ads, giving you a safe environment to browse the web.

Because it is also built on a Chromium architecture, Brave can use Chrome extensions, thus improving its capabilities further.

The browser collects minimal usage data for performance improvements, but your information will always remain private and secure. To go full incognito mode, you can open its private browsing mode, which won’t collect any browsing history and data.

Pros

Fast page loading

Open-source

Automatically blocks web trackers and ads

Collect minimal user data to optimize performance

Compatible with most Chromium-based browser extensions

Offers crypto rewards if you enable ads

Cons

Low number of native add-ons

To get access to rewards, you must opt-in to ads

