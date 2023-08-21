10 Best Free VPNs for Windows in 2023 [Free & Freemium]

We live in a world plagued by data breaches and privacy infringement, so using a VPN for Windows is paramount. A VPN not only hides your IP address but also encrypts your traffic and internet connection making it impossible for a third party to trace your online activities.

The market is supersaturated with many VPN options, making choosing one difficult, especially for people without experience in the field. Finding a good free VPN for Windows can help you resolve this issue while ensuring no stress about any additional bills you need to pay.

While researching the topic, we came across a beneficial Cost of Data Breach Report 2023 from IBM:

Below you can see a selection of the ten best free VPNs for Windows. Unfortunately, it is worth considering that the number of truly-free VPN software which ensures your online protection and offers zero log policies is extremely limited. For this reason, our guide will also contain VPN software with a free version available to download besides the premium variant.

We’ve covered many users’ needs, so the list has something for everybody. Check all the information out before deciding on your privacy and online safety.

Comparison Table

Free

VPN Service Data Cap Security and Privacy Connection Speed Server Network Compatibility Streaming/Torrenting Support Hide.me 10GB Free Data/Month Strong encryption, Multiple VPN protocols Moderate speeds Servers in multiple countries Apps for major platforms Basic protection for light usage UrbanVPN Free Strong encryption, Access to geo-restricted content Variable speeds Limited server network Cross-platform availability Basic privacy, limited server options Hola VPN Free using a peer-to-peer network Peer-to-peer network, Access to region-restricted content Varies based on peer resources Shared resources from peers Cross-platform compatibility Bypass region restrictions Windscribe 10GB Free Data/Month Strong encryption, No identifying logs Variable speeds 110+ servers in 63 countries User-friendly apps, Unlimited devices P2P support on most servers TunnelBear 2GB Free Data/Month User-friendly interface, GhostBear feature Reliable speeds Servers in multiple countries Cross-platform compatibility Bypass VPN restrictions, limited monthly data

Freemium

VPN Service Security and Privacy Connection Speed Server Network Compatibility Streaming/Torrenting Support ExpressVPN Strong encryption, No-logs policy High-speed servers 3000+ servers in 94 countries User-friendly apps, Multiple devices Optimized for streaming and torrenting ProtonVPN The secure Core technology, Strict no-logs policy Reliable speeds 1300+ servers in 55 countries Cross-platform apps P2P support on all servers Hotspot Shield Military-grade encryption, No-logs policy Fast and stable connections 1800+ servers in 80+ countries Apps for major platforms Optimized for streaming and torrenting CyberGhost AES 256-bit encryption, Strict no-logs policy Wide server coverage 7000+ servers in 91 countries Easy-to-use apps, Multiple devices Dedicated servers for streaming and torrenting Windscribe Strong encryption, No identifying logs Variable speeds 110+ servers in 63 countries User-friendly apps, Unlimited devices P2P support on most servers

Now that we covered the features and capabilities of the VPN services, scroll down to explore all the details about them.

1. Hide.me – Best VPN for Windows overall

Hide.me is another great VPN software for users who need a free service that doesn’t compromise encryption and privacy. This software supports multiple VPN protocols, ensuring your data remains confidential.

Even though the free plan has a limited data allowance, it is still worth exploring, as the 10GB/month data cap might be enough for some users. Of course, if you’re a heavy VPN user, which would constantly exceed the 10GB/month cap, we recommend investing in the premium license.

Pros

Powerful encryption that secures your online activities

Uses multiple VPN protocols

Cross-platform support

No-logs policy

Cons

Limited data allowance

The number of server locations available for free users is limited

Get Hide.me

2. UrbanVPN – Simplified Privacy Protection & Global Servers (Free)

UrbanVPN offers users a free VPN service that focuses on privacy and security while ensuring strong encryption that can protect your data while allowing access to geo-restricted content.

You can download Urban VPN for PC by clicking the link above and taking advantage of some great built-in features.

Pros

Strong encryption capabilities

Ensures access to geo-restricted content

It is compatible across platforms

Strict no-logs policy

Cons

The number of server locations is limited for free users

Speeds can vary depending on server location and load

Get UrbanVPN

3. Hola VPN – Peer-to-Peer Privacy & Content Access (Free)

Hola VPN brings a new strategy to the table with VPN services that use peer-to-peer networks by allowing users to share their PC’s idle resources (bandwidth) with others in the same network.

To gain access to the free version of this software, you will need to accept the agreement about sharing your resources with the software’s network.

This revolutionary method offers users access to free software and works amazingly well. Users would rather share some of their PC’s resources than pay for a VPN service.

Pros

A peer-to-peer model allows users to share PC resources

Ensures access to region-restricted content

User-friendly interface

Offers cross-platform support

Cons

The peer-to-peer model raises some concerns about privacy and security

Bandwidth is sometimes inconsistent, considering the model

Performance can vary significantly depending on the network’s load

No encryption

Get Hola VPN

4. Windscribe – Strong Encryption & Unlimited Devices (10GB Free Data/Month)

Windscribe provides an attractive option to users searching for an optimal blend between performance and privacy. This software allows free users 10GB of data per month to ensure they can always be protected online.

The most important feature of this software is R.O.B.E.R.T which offers a variety of valuable features like blocking ads and trackers and preventing malware from infecting your system.

Pros

10GB monthly allowance for free users

Ad tracking and blocking

Powerful encryption

Includes a customizable firewall

User-friendly interface

Cons

The number of server locations is limited for free users

Some users reported that speeds sometimes vary depending on the server’s location

Get Windscribe

5. TunnerBear – Friendly Interface & Reliable Security (2GB Free Data/Month)

TunnelBear is a user-friendly VPN software that focuses on simplicity and efficiency while allowing free users 2GB of data per month, allowing you to test the software and decide if you want to subscribe.

The GhostBear feature allows users to bypass VPN blocks and censorship, making it an excellent option for users who live in restrictive regions of the world.

Pros

Easy to navigate the interface and reach features

Bypasses VPN geo-restrictions with the GhostBear feature

Includes a kill switch to protect your data even when disconnected

Automatically connects to trusted networks

The monthly data limit can be extended by tweeting

Cons

The 2GB/month data cap is lower than in other software options

The number of servers is considerably lower than in other similar options

Get TunnelBear

6. Hotspot Shield – Military-Grade Security & Fast Connections (15GB Free Data/Month)

Hotspot Shield is a reliable VPN service for users who want speed and security. This great software ensures you will only get stable connections no matter what servers you connect to.

The Catapult Hydra protocol ensures lightning-fast speeds and stability, making it perfect for streaming and online gaming. The free plan provides users with a 500MB daily data cap, which translates into 15GB monthly, which is very generous. You can download Hotspot Shield for PC and use it freely, so take advantage of this offer.

Pros

Fast and stable connections to servers with Catapult Hydra protocol

500MB daily data allowance (15GB/month)

Includes malware protection

User-friendly interface

24/7 customer support

Cons

The free version doesn’t allow you to choose your virtual location

The daily data cap would not be sufficient for heavy users

Get Hotspot Shield

7. Express VPN – Fast, Secure & a Global Server Network (Freemium)

ExpressVPN is the best freemium VPN for PC. This powerful app offers incredible browsing speeds and anti-geo-restriction capabilities by using strategically-placed servers across the globe.

The robust encryption built into this software ensures that your online activities remain private and secure, making it an excellent option for people worrying about data breaches. One of the most important features this software offers is split tunneling, which enables you to route some traffic through the VPN service while the rest remains unaffected.

Pros

Blazing-fast connection speeds

Vast server network

User-friendly interface

No-logs policy

Good customer support

Cons

The free trial is limited, but it has a 30-day money-back guarantee

Get ExpressVPN

8. ProtonVPN – Privacy-Focused, Secure & Cross-Platform (Freemium)

ProtonVPN offers its users comprehensive privacy and security and includes unlimited bandwidth for its free plan, so Windows users can browse and stream content without worrying. This makes it one of the best free VPNs for Windows 10 and 11.

The Secure Core feature ensures your connection runs through multiple servers, improving your security and protecting against possible network attacks. To easily manage when the service is activated, ProtonVPN also includes a kill switch.

Pros

No logs policy and Swiss jurisdiction used for privacy

Free unlimited VPN for PC

Secure Core technology ensures multiple servers are used for every connection.

Includes a helpful kill switch

Open-source software

Cons

A limited number of server locations

The free plan has some limitations

Get ProtonVPN

9. CyberGhost – Wide Server Coverage & User-Friendly Apps (Freemium)

CyberGhost is another powerful and free VPN software for Windows, which combines excellent privacy features, speed, and usability under a user-friendly interface.

The free plan offers users access to a wide range of servers and decent connection speeds across the globe. The One-Click Connect feature ensures that you’re always just one click away from having your online privacy and security improved.

Pros

Extensive server network across the globe

User-friendly interface and menus

Optimized for streaming and torrenting

Cons

Some advanced features are only accessible in the paid version

Occasional server overload during peak times

Get CyberGhost

10. Turbo VPN – Simple Privacy Solution & Global Servers (Freemium)

Turbo VPN is another excellent option for users looking to protect their online privacy and gain access to geo-restricted online content. Turbo VPN for PC provides basic online features, but everything is wrapped up in a user-friendly interface, making it extremely easy to use.

Pros

Easy to use

It offers a basic level of privacy while browsing

It uses a global network of servers

No-logs policy

Cons

The free version lacks advanced features

Speed and data limitations for free users

Get Turbo VPN

How we chose the best free VPNs for Windows?

Choosing the best free VPNs for Windows involves some thorough steps:

Researched encryption protocols, server numbers, and compatibility with Windows devices for all software options. We checked for any extra security measures like no-log policies and encryption. Tested connection speeds and server stability performing different online activities. Researched the server distribution across countries and globally. We explored the interfaces of each software to ensure a user-friendly experience. Checked for levels of customer support. Verified if the VPN service allows for streaming and secure torrenting. Read genuine user reviews from across the web to ensure information consistency. Verified every software company for transparency regarding policies and technology. We compared each software to the others regarding performance, security, and features.

Employing these steps ensures that our list of VPNs for Windows only includes relevant and trustworthy information focusing on the user experience.

Protecting your privacy and security is extremely important because we live in a social landscape that involves communicating and collaborating online.

Our list of the ten best free VPNs for Windows includes various software options with varied strengths and weaknesses. Reading through the entire article gives you a helpful overview and thus allows you to make an informed decision.

Don’t hesitate to share your choice with us and the reason for it by commenting below.