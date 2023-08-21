10 Best Free VPNs for Windows in 2023 [Free & Freemium]

We live in a world plagued by data breaches and privacy infringement, so using a VPN for Windows is paramount. A VPN not only hides your IP address but also encrypts your traffic and internet connection making it impossible for a third party to trace your online activities.
The market is supersaturated with many VPN options, making choosing one difficult, especially for people without experience in the field. Finding a good free VPN for Windows can help you resolve this issue while ensuring no stress about any additional bills you need to pay.
While researching the topic, we came across a beneficial Cost of Data Breach Report 2023 from IBM:
Below you can see a selection of the ten best free VPNs for Windows. Unfortunately, it is worth considering that the number of truly-free VPN software which ensures your online protection and offers zero log policies is extremely limited. For this reason, our guide will also contain VPN software with a free version available to download besides the premium variant.
We’ve covered many users’ needs, so the list has something for everybody. Check all the information out before deciding on your privacy and online safety.
Comparison Table
Free
|VPN Service
|Data Cap
|Security and Privacy
|Connection Speed
|Server Network
|Compatibility
|Streaming/Torrenting Support
|Hide.me
|
10GB Free Data/Month
|Strong encryption, Multiple VPN protocols
|Moderate speeds
|Servers in multiple countries
|Apps for major platforms
|Basic protection for light usage
|UrbanVPN
|Free
|Strong encryption, Access to geo-restricted content
|Variable speeds
|Limited server network
|Cross-platform availability
|Basic privacy, limited server options
|Hola VPN
|Free using a peer-to-peer network
|Peer-to-peer network, Access to region-restricted content
|Varies based on peer resources
|Shared resources from peers
|Cross-platform compatibility
|Bypass region restrictions
|Windscribe
|10GB Free Data/Month
|Strong encryption, No identifying logs
|Variable speeds
|110+ servers in 63 countries
|User-friendly apps, Unlimited devices
|P2P support on most servers
|TunnelBear
|2GB Free Data/Month
|User-friendly interface, GhostBear feature
|Reliable speeds
|Servers in multiple countries
|Cross-platform compatibility
|Bypass VPN restrictions, limited monthly data
Freemium
|VPN Service
|Security and Privacy
|Connection Speed
|Server Network
|Compatibility
|Streaming/Torrenting Support
|ExpressVPN
|Strong encryption, No-logs policy
|High-speed servers
|3000+ servers in 94 countries
|User-friendly apps, Multiple devices
|Optimized for streaming and torrenting
|ProtonVPN
|The secure Core technology, Strict no-logs policy
|Reliable speeds
|1300+ servers in 55 countries
|Cross-platform apps
|P2P support on all servers
|Hotspot Shield
|Military-grade encryption, No-logs policy
|Fast and stable connections
|1800+ servers in 80+ countries
|Apps for major platforms
|Optimized for streaming and torrenting
|CyberGhost
|AES 256-bit encryption, Strict no-logs policy
|Wide server coverage
|7000+ servers in 91 countries
|Easy-to-use apps, Multiple devices
|Dedicated servers for streaming and torrenting
|Windscribe
|Strong encryption, No identifying logs
|Variable speeds
|110+ servers in 63 countries
|User-friendly apps, Unlimited devices
|P2P support on most servers
Now that we covered the features and capabilities of the VPN services, scroll down to explore all the details about them.
1. Hide.me – Best VPN for Windows overall
Hide.me is another great VPN software for users who need a free service that doesn’t compromise encryption and privacy. This software supports multiple VPN protocols, ensuring your data remains confidential.
Even though the free plan has a limited data allowance, it is still worth exploring, as the 10GB/month data cap might be enough for some users. Of course, if you’re a heavy VPN user, which would constantly exceed the 10GB/month cap, we recommend investing in the premium license.
Pros
- Powerful encryption that secures your online activities
- Uses multiple VPN protocols
- Cross-platform support
- No-logs policy
Cons
- Limited data allowance
- The number of server locations available for free users is limited
2. UrbanVPN – Simplified Privacy Protection & Global Servers (Free)
UrbanVPN offers users a free VPN service that focuses on privacy and security while ensuring strong encryption that can protect your data while allowing access to geo-restricted content.
You can download Urban VPN for PC by clicking the link above and taking advantage of some great built-in features.
Pros
- Strong encryption capabilities
- Ensures access to geo-restricted content
- It is compatible across platforms
- Strict no-logs policy
Cons
- The number of server locations is limited for free users
- Speeds can vary depending on server location and load
3. Hola VPN – Peer-to-Peer Privacy & Content Access (Free)
Hola VPN brings a new strategy to the table with VPN services that use peer-to-peer networks by allowing users to share their PC’s idle resources (bandwidth) with others in the same network.
To gain access to the free version of this software, you will need to accept the agreement about sharing your resources with the software’s network.
This revolutionary method offers users access to free software and works amazingly well. Users would rather share some of their PC’s resources than pay for a VPN service.
Pros
- A peer-to-peer model allows users to share PC resources
- Ensures access to region-restricted content
- User-friendly interface
- Offers cross-platform support
Cons
- The peer-to-peer model raises some concerns about privacy and security
- Bandwidth is sometimes inconsistent, considering the model
- Performance can vary significantly depending on the network’s load
- No encryption
4. Windscribe – Strong Encryption & Unlimited Devices (10GB Free Data/Month)
Windscribe provides an attractive option to users searching for an optimal blend between performance and privacy. This software allows free users 10GB of data per month to ensure they can always be protected online.
The most important feature of this software is R.O.B.E.R.T which offers a variety of valuable features like blocking ads and trackers and preventing malware from infecting your system.
Pros
- 10GB monthly allowance for free users
- Ad tracking and blocking
- Powerful encryption
- Includes a customizable firewall
- User-friendly interface
Cons
- The number of server locations is limited for free users
- Some users reported that speeds sometimes vary depending on the server’s location
5. TunnerBear – Friendly Interface & Reliable Security (2GB Free Data/Month)
TunnelBear is a user-friendly VPN software that focuses on simplicity and efficiency while allowing free users 2GB of data per month, allowing you to test the software and decide if you want to subscribe.
The GhostBear feature allows users to bypass VPN blocks and censorship, making it an excellent option for users who live in restrictive regions of the world.
Pros
- Easy to navigate the interface and reach features
- Bypasses VPN geo-restrictions with the GhostBear feature
- Includes a kill switch to protect your data even when disconnected
- Automatically connects to trusted networks
- The monthly data limit can be extended by tweeting
Cons
- The 2GB/month data cap is lower than in other software options
- The number of servers is considerably lower than in other similar options
6. Hotspot Shield – Military-Grade Security & Fast Connections (15GB Free Data/Month)
Hotspot Shield is a reliable VPN service for users who want speed and security. This great software ensures you will only get stable connections no matter what servers you connect to.
The Catapult Hydra protocol ensures lightning-fast speeds and stability, making it perfect for streaming and online gaming. The free plan provides users with a 500MB daily data cap, which translates into 15GB monthly, which is very generous. You can download Hotspot Shield for PC and use it freely, so take advantage of this offer.
Pros
- Fast and stable connections to servers with Catapult Hydra protocol
- 500MB daily data allowance (15GB/month)
- Includes malware protection
- User-friendly interface
- 24/7 customer support
Cons
- The free version doesn’t allow you to choose your virtual location
- The daily data cap would not be sufficient for heavy users
7. Express VPN – Fast, Secure & a Global Server Network (Freemium)
ExpressVPN is the best freemium VPN for PC. This powerful app offers incredible browsing speeds and anti-geo-restriction capabilities by using strategically-placed servers across the globe.
The robust encryption built into this software ensures that your online activities remain private and secure, making it an excellent option for people worrying about data breaches. One of the most important features this software offers is split tunneling, which enables you to route some traffic through the VPN service while the rest remains unaffected.
Pros
- Blazing-fast connection speeds
- Vast server network
- User-friendly interface
- No-logs policy
- Good customer support
Cons
- The free trial is limited, but it has a 30-day money-back guarantee
8. ProtonVPN – Privacy-Focused, Secure & Cross-Platform (Freemium)
ProtonVPN offers its users comprehensive privacy and security and includes unlimited bandwidth for its free plan, so Windows users can browse and stream content without worrying. This makes it one of the best free VPNs for Windows 10 and 11.
The Secure Core feature ensures your connection runs through multiple servers, improving your security and protecting against possible network attacks. To easily manage when the service is activated, ProtonVPN also includes a kill switch.
Pros
- No logs policy and Swiss jurisdiction used for privacy
- Free unlimited VPN for PC
- Secure Core technology ensures multiple servers are used for every connection.
- Includes a helpful kill switch
- Open-source software
Cons
- A limited number of server locations
- The free plan has some limitations
9. CyberGhost – Wide Server Coverage & User-Friendly Apps (Freemium)
CyberGhost is another powerful and free VPN software for Windows, which combines excellent privacy features, speed, and usability under a user-friendly interface.
The free plan offers users access to a wide range of servers and decent connection speeds across the globe. The One-Click Connect feature ensures that you’re always just one click away from having your online privacy and security improved.
Pros
- Extensive server network across the globe
- User-friendly interface and menus
- Optimized for streaming and torrenting
Cons
- Some advanced features are only accessible in the paid version
- Occasional server overload during peak times
10. Turbo VPN – Simple Privacy Solution & Global Servers (Freemium)
Turbo VPN is another excellent option for users looking to protect their online privacy and gain access to geo-restricted online content. Turbo VPN for PC provides basic online features, but everything is wrapped up in a user-friendly interface, making it extremely easy to use.
Pros
- Easy to use
- It offers a basic level of privacy while browsing
- It uses a global network of servers
- No-logs policy
Cons
- The free version lacks advanced features
- Speed and data limitations for free users
How we chose the best free VPNs for Windows?
Choosing the best free VPNs for Windows involves some thorough steps:
- Researched encryption protocols, server numbers, and compatibility with Windows devices for all software options.
- We checked for any extra security measures like no-log policies and encryption.
- Tested connection speeds and server stability performing different online activities.
- Researched the server distribution across countries and globally.
- We explored the interfaces of each software to ensure a user-friendly experience.
- Checked for levels of customer support.
- Verified if the VPN service allows for streaming and secure torrenting.
- Read genuine user reviews from across the web to ensure information consistency.
- Verified every software company for transparency regarding policies and technology.
- We compared each software to the others regarding performance, security, and features.
Employing these steps ensures that our list of VPNs for Windows only includes relevant and trustworthy information focusing on the user experience.
Protecting your privacy and security is extremely important because we live in a social landscape that involves communicating and collaborating online.
Our list of the ten best free VPNs for Windows includes various software options with varied strengths and weaknesses. Reading through the entire article gives you a helpful overview and thus allows you to make an informed decision.
Don’t hesitate to share your choice with us and the reason for it by commenting below.