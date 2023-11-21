Hide IP Address Software – 9 Most Effective Options

Wondering how to hide your IP address with software? Using VPNs, proxies, and similar tools is a no-brainer in this day and age. Can you imagine having all your internet activities exposed to your ISPs and other trackers?



I use them daily to access content unavailable in my location. As such, I can help you choose the best software to hide your IP address online. Also, I’ll add a quick overview for every tool. Ready?



Best Software To Hide IP Address

The primary benefit of using these tools is the privacy they afford you. They effectively act like a bridge between your internet-enabled device and the internet. Using them routes your traffic through secure servers so that they hide your actual information from the public.

Without them, your IP address, which contains a huge chunk of information about you, including your location, can be used to identify you.

Hence, using software to hide your IP address helps to improve your overall online protection.

Here, I’ll show you the best software to hide your IP address to ensure online security:

1. Use TOR Browser

TOR (The Onion Router Project) is an open-source privacy browser that bounces traffic through several layers of encryption and servers around the world. It ensures your connection and IP address remain untraceable.

It’s the pinnacle of private browsing as it uses a network of volunteers to evade all forms of tracking and online surveillance.

TOR browser is free to download and use, with the bonus of being able to safely access the dark web.

However, the downside is that it can’t secure your entire device – only your browser traffic. This means that you must always use the browser to enjoy its ability to hide your IP address.

In addition, it can slow down your internet speed significantly. It’ll also put a heavier strain on your computer’s resources.

2. Use SmartDNS Proxy

Proxies like SmartDNS Proxy act as a privacy filter between your device and the internet. It processes your traffic through its servers, thereby hiding your IP from the websites you visit.

With SmartDNS Proxy, you get access to 400+ proxy servers in 24 locations across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Africa.

The location of these servers can help you access geo-restricted content and websites. Overall, it’s great for streaming content on platforms like US Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

However, connecting to any proxy server involves manual setup which may be more work than you’re prepared to handle.

3. Use a VPN

Let’s face it: a VPN is the most common way to hide your IP address online. It’s also by far the most secure one.

Below are a few of the security benefits you’ll enjoy when you use a VPN:

Leak Protection – This includes IPv6, DNS, and WebRTC leak prevention.

Military-grade encryption – This ranges from 128-bit to 256-bit AES encryption in most cases. Some providers also opt for other forms of encryption that are equally strong and secure.

– This ranges from 128-bit to 256-bit AES encryption in most cases. Some providers also opt for other forms of encryption that are equally strong and secure. Private DNS servers – These ensure your internet requests are handled securely using the VPN’s servers and not via your ISP tunnel, which already exposes your IP address.

No-logs policy – This assures you that the software provider isn’t keeping a record of your internet browsing or activity details, which are usually identifiable.

– This assures you that the software provider isn’t keeping a record of your internet browsing or activity details, which are usually identifiable. Kill switch – This prevents data leaks if the VPN connection suddenly drops.

– This prevents data leaks if the VPN connection suddenly drops. Unlimited bandwidth – This ensures you can browse the web without experiencing any speed throttling from your ISP.

Keeping these in mind, I picked out the best VPNs to suit your needs:



1. NordVPN

Founded in 2012, NordVPN has constantly risen through the charts. Later in May 2016, it came up with an Android app, followed by an iOS app in June 2016.

Eleven years later, it’s become a top contending hide IP address software with many features and benefits, including apps for different operating systems.

NordVPN not only hides your IP address, but it can also make your VPN usage undetectable using its obfuscated servers. They allow you to appear on the internet as a regular user.

Additionally, you can enjoy an automatic kill switch, dedicated IP addresses, split tunneling support, and browser extensions for Firefox and Google Chrome.

From my tests, I noticed that I could hide my IP address by connecting to any of NordVPN’s servers in 60 countries within seconds. Also, it didn’t affect my browsing speed. All the websites I visited were snappy and quick.

It also has unlimited bandwidth. You can stream or play games for as long as you want without any speed-throttling issues.

Moreover, it has heightened protection against DNS leaks and DDoS attacks. You also get to protect six devices with one single subscription. And you can connect to any location with just a tap on the connect button.

2. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is another reliable option if you’re looking to hide your IP address with software.

It offers high connecting speeds as it establishes a secure connection within seconds.

Also, there are thousands of different servers in 105 countries you can choose from. With this, your actual IP address is hidden, and you can surf the internet anonymously.

During tests, I discovered that with ExpressVPN, I could access platforms that were initially inaccessible in my area. Most of these are international streaming websites like US Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

This shows that my actual IP address is hidden and untraceable with ExpressVPN. I enjoyed my favorite movies on Netflix without fear of being denied access or my identity uncovered.

Moreover, it has numerous features like the kill switch, uncrackable encryption, DNS and IP leak protection, Bittorrent, and P2P support.

Also, the software supports devices like Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and routers.

3. CyberGhost

Owned by Kape Technologies, CyberGhost is another robust software that securely hides your IP address. This popular VPN has thousands of servers across various countries of the world.

It offers uncrackable encryption and features like DNS and IP leak protection and an automatic kill switch.

While testing this software, it provided IP addresses from different locations based on the servers I chose. Not only did this afford me much-needed privacy, but it also helped me unblock geo-blocked services in my region.

Also, this software comes with optimized servers suitable for lovers of streaming online content. These allow you to stream content in HD without lag or buffering.

In addition, it has a built-in ad and malware blocker that blocks any tracker or ads that may pop up to interrupt your browsing session.

This software is supported on major devices like Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS.

4. SurfShark

Not only is Surfshark secure, but it’s also affordable. Most importantly, it performs excellently when it comes to hiding your IP address.

Surfshark is a powerful software that helps you and your online activities stay and remain hidden as long as you’re connected. No one, not even your ISP or network provider, can see what you’re up to.

Interestingly, it also has amazing benefits like other software on this list. Worth mentioning is its built-in ad-blocker, kill switch, and unlimited device connections with one account.

In addition, Surfshark takes online safety up a notch with its antivirus package to offer all-around protection for the average internet user.

5. Private Internet Access

PIA, also developed by Kape Technologies, surely made this list.

It’s safe and secure, hides your IP, and allows you to connect from any location worldwide as long as they have a server in your preferred location.

It includes over 35,000 servers spread across 91 countries worldwide. With this, you can rest assured that no internet censorship or geo-restrictions can limit your internet freedom.

PIA has impressive internet connection speed, which I also enjoyed while testing. None of the sites I tried accessing took more than 1 minute at most to connect and open.

Another thing I enjoyed was the unlimited bandwidth. While connected to PIA, I surfed the internet for hours, and my internet speed remained the same even while I was streaming.

In conclusion, PIA has an easy-to-use interface that will interest even a newbie.

6. Hotspot Shield

If you’re big on internet security, this IP address-hiding software is for you.

With over 3,200 servers in 80+ countries, you can connect and get secure IP addresses in any location.

When you subscribe to Hotspot Shield, you can enjoy HTTPS encryption, Catapult Hydra protocol, and many other features.

The most interesting part of this software is its fast speed. During tests, it provided me with super-fast speeds maintained throughout the duration of my connection to the VPN.

However, the only con I can point out is its use of Catapult Hydra Protocol instead of OpenVPN.

Since it doesn’t support OpenVPN, you can’t manually set this software up on gaming consoles and routers. Power users, especially companies with numerous users, may find it restrictive.

7. Bitdefender VPN

You can call this the 2-in-1 as it combines both VPN and antivirus software.



What’s better than having software that hides your IP address? Having one that also protects you and your device from being tracked, hacked, or spied upon.

Bitdefender VPN has superb IP address hiding features, which are necessary regardless of your terms of use – personal, business, or work use.



It’s been in business for over 18 years and is said to have been used on over 500 million PCs to ensure their online protection.

Coupled with the benefits of regular VPN software, you also get security and protection for your internet-enabled devices. Interestingly, it has a beginner-friendly interface which means even a tech novice will easily use it.

How To Use Software To Hide IP Address

Here, I’ll show you how to use a VPN to hide your IP address. Simply follow the process below:

Download the VPN software from its official website (I used ExpressVPN for the sake of this tutorial.) Follow the instructions to install the app on your device. Launch the app and sign in with your credentials. Search for your preferred location to get the list of servers in that region. In my case, I wanted to connect to a US server.

Click on your preferred location and wait for the software to establish a connection. Congrats, you’ve successfully hidden your IP address.

Conclusion

So, now you know how to hide your IP address with software. These tools are guaranteed to protect you and your internet activities. Still, for the most robust security, you should use a VPN. You can rest assured that none of your data or information will be revealed or used to identify you.

If you’ve used any of the above software, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.