Best AI Image Generator Bot Telegram - 5 Simple Tools

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you looking for the best AI image generator bot for Telegram?

Many AI art generators are available as chatbots on platforms like Discord, Telegram, etc. The users can write the text prompts and command the AI to create visually appealing art.

However, not all of them are as good as you can expect. So, I’ve reviewed some of them and found the best ones for Telegram.

Best AI Image generator Bots for Telegram

1. Plasma ChatGPT Bot

If you need a Telegram bot to create AI images using ChatGPT 4, DALL·E 2, and Midjourney, this Plasma ChatGPT Bot is the right choice. By using multiple AI art generators’ capabilities, Plasma can give you a seamless experience.

You can simply type your text prompt and hit Enter to get the output.

Even though Plasma Bot can create images for free, there are paid options as well. Plasma uses Midjourney’s features for paid users. You can buy tokens in this bot. The tokens are very cheap to purchase.

For 4 English characters in the text prompt, you need 1 token. The larger your prompt is, the higher the cost will be.

Pros Cons 1. Supports DALL·E 2 and Midjourney 1. Free requests are processed slowly 2. Can generate images at no cost 2. Midjourney is available for paid users only 3. Uses ChatGPT 4 for text-based responses 4. Affordable paid options

Try Plasma ChatGPT Bot

2. Stable Diffusion

Stable Diffusion is another free but powerful image generator bot for Telegram. Creating images using this bot is very simple. You send a text prompt or one or multiple images to get your expected output.

However, to use this bot, you must subscribe to its channel first.

It can edit an existing image, too. You can type what to do; Stable Diffusion will do the rest. Overall, it’s great fun using this tool.

You can also check out these Stable Diffusion AI art generators if needed.

Pros Cons 1. Text-to-Image and Image-to-Image capabilities 1. Requires you to join their channel to use the bot 2. Edit an existing image 2. A bit slow 3. Realistic looking arts 4. Can be used without paying anything

Try Stable Diffusion

3. Midjourney AnnA

For the Midjourney lovers, this is a great AI chatbot on Telegram. Unfortunately, it’s not free to use.

You can use Midjourney’s features directly on this Telegram AI image generator bot. Moreover, it uses all models and versions of Midjourney. This AI can also convert pictures to text and do many other things you may need.

While using this bot, I found it very stable and easy to use. All the responses were fast. Overall, it gave a seamless experience.

Pros Cons 1. Use Midjourney without leaving Telegram 1. Not free 2. Supports all models and versions of Midjourney 2. Payment options may show up in Russian 3. Text-to-image, image-to-image, image-to-text

Try MidJourney AnnA

4. Text to Image

This bot is a perfect option on Telegram for users who prefer ultra-realistic images. Like the other options mentioned above, it’s also very easy to use.

You can simply send the text prompt and get the result. To generate images, it uses Stable Diffusion XL 1.0, V2, and V1-5 models. You can choose which model to use.

When I sent a prompt, this AI image generator bot produced a very realistic-looking image within a few seconds. Overall, it’s a reliable Telegram bot for AI image creation.

Pros Cons 1. Uses multiple versions of the Stable Diffusion model 1. No paid plan to get better response time and extra features 2. Can generate realistic-looking images 2. Requires you to choose a model after every text prompt 3. Fast response

Try Text to Image

5. AI Image Generator

MidJourney’s API powers the AI Image Generator bot. It can generate stunning-looking art based on your textual inputs.

Besides Midjourney V4, it also utilizes Stability AI and Anything V4’s models to generate your expected images. However, unlike other bots mentioned above, AI Image Generator is a fully paid bot.

Pros Cons 1. Supports DALL·E, Midjourney V4, Stability AI, Anything V4 1. No free image generation 2. Text-to-image, image-to-image, image-to-text conversion 2. Not very affordable 3. Various tweaks and features available

Try AI image Generator

Testing Parameters

To list the best telegram bots for AI image generation, I’ve established certain criteria:

Cost: An expensive bot isn’t available to all types of users. So, I’ve considered this a higher priority.

An expensive bot isn’t available to all types of users. So, I’ve considered this a higher priority. Features: Even though it’s a Telegram bot, features are still important. Without essential functionalities, the AI image generation experience won’t be good.

Even though it’s a Telegram bot, features are still important. Without essential functionalities, the AI image generation experience won’t be good. Performance: A bot with decent capabilities can’t attract users without a stable performance.

A bot with decent capabilities can’t attract users without a stable performance. User-friendliness: Ease of use is essential. If multiple steps are necessary to generate a simple image, it’s not viable.

How To Use an AI Image Generator Bot in Telegram

I’ll demonstrate the general process on Plasma ChatGPT bot below:

First of all, open the bot on your Telegram app. Type the following command and send: /start

Now, click on Image AI Generating.

Then, type the text prompt and hit Enter to send. Wait for a few seconds to get the result.

You may also be interested in:

So, now you’re much closer to finding the best AI image generator bot for Telegram. If you’ve used any of these bots, let me know your experience in the comment box.