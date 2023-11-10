NightCafe vs Midjourney: Comparison of 2 Ultimate Solutions

Reading my NightCafe vs Midjourney comparison will save you a lot of time if you’re split between the two. I’ve used both AI art generators extensively, and you can learn from my findings instead of spending hours doing it alone.

With so many solutions available, it can be tricky to decide what you (don’t) need. One thing is sure: NightCafe and Midjourney can create remarkable results. What differentiates them are details. So, let’s dig in!

I started by testing NightCafe and Midjourney with the same prompt, and here’s what I got:

Portrait of a lone hiker on a mountain peak during golden hour.

NightCafe (left) and Midjourney (right)

NightCafe vs Midjourney – Features

Both solutions’ primary feature is AI art generation. However, there are some crucial differences you must be aware of before committing to them.

You can provide textual inputs (prompts) to both NightCafe and Midjourney. The same goes for uploading an image and using it as a reference for future outputs.

Speaking about the number of outputs, in Nightcafe, it can be set to 1, 4, 9, and 16. In Midjourney, you’ll always get 4 outputs from one prompt.

You can tweak the resolution and the runtime in both solutions. Still, keep in mind that bigger resolutions and faster runtime do use more resources. More about that in the pricing section.

Overall, it feels like NightCafe is a bit more “brave” with the default settings. Here’s how it imagines the prompt below compared to Midjourney.

Flower garden covered with glass while a thunderstorm is outside.

NightCafe (left) and Midjourney (right)

If the aspect ratio is crucial for you, then you’ll love Midjourney because you can set it to any value. Still, it has to be a whole number (14:9 rather than 1.4:0.9.). In NightCafe, you can select between 1:1, 3:4, 4:3, 9:16, and 16:9.

You can count on the Seed feature in both solutions. It helps a lot if you want to recreate specific results, like when you’re creating children’s book illustrations with AI.

NightCafe offers more community-oriented features. Although Midjourney has one of the most significant AI art communities, you must use other platforms to interact. You can do that right on the platform with NightCafe.

You can also use existing Presets and Modifiers straight from NightCafe. With Midjourney, you must rely on other community-generated resources and tips.

Furthermore, Midjourney offers more control as it has many commands and parameters. The downside is that they’re only available as textual commands.

Finally, if you generated something and forgot about it, you can always revisit My Creations (in NightCafe) and Archive (in Midjourney.)

Bottom line:

NightCafe is a compact and feature-rich solution. However, this also means you’ll lack some control once you become experienced in AI art.

Midjourney has many features that aren’t visible due to the Discord interface. Once you get comfortable, you’ll love Midjourney’s advanced control over the generation process.

I used the prompt below to generate an example with which I’d like to conclude this NightCafe vs Midjourney features comparison.

Futuristic yet retro guitar on a shelf, photorealistic.

NightCafe (left) and Midjourney (right)

Ease of Use and User Interface

The thing that immediately distinguishes NightCafe and Midjourney is the user interface. NightCafe has a playful and memorable native interface, while Midjourney is accessible via Discord.

If you’ve never used Discord, surely NightCafe will be much easier to navigate at first. As you can see below, many things are happening on the NightCafe dashboard.

It’s not just an AI art generator, it’s also a social platform! You can share your prompts, artwork, and assets with other NightCafe users.

On the other side, there’s Midjourney. As I already mentioned, you must have a Discord account to use it.

Setting it up can take a bit longer, but the workflow will run smoothly once you do. There are no unnecessary distractions.

Another thing: the prompts are sent as commands (/prompt). I recommend you send the /help command the first time you open Midjourney.

All things considered:

NightCafe is relatively easy and intuitive when it comes to generating AI art. However, it can be overwhelming at first.

Midjourney is only available on Discord, so it might take some time to get used to it.

Airplane flying across clouds made out of cotton candy, colorful, hyperrealism.

NightCafe (left) and Midjourney (right)

Pricing

One crucial factor for considering both AI art generators is how much they will set you back financially. Here is a complete overview of the pricing structure for NightCafe and Midjourney.

Every action in NightCafe requires credits, which are purchased through subscriptions:

Free Plan – 5 Credits daily

AI Beginner ($5.99 monthly) – 100 Credits

AI Hobbyist ($9.99 monthly) – 200 Credits

AI Enthusiast ($19.99 monthly) – 500 Credits

AI Artist ($49.99 monthly) – 1400 Credits

There is also an option to purchase credit packs to avoid recurring payments. However, I don’t recommend it as they are more expensive. If you want to make a one-time payment, subscribe to the desired plan and cancel afterward.

Free Plan of NightCafe comes with advertisements, but as soon as you subscribe, they will disappear! Since NightCafe is a more gamified and social tool, getting the PRO badge with a subscription is pretty cool.

This is the pricing structure for Midjourney based on the fast GPU processing time:

Free Plan – Rarely available – 0 hours

Basic Plan ($10 monthly) – up to 3.3 hours

Standard Plan ($30 monthly) – up to 15 hours

Pro Plan ($60 monthly) – up to 30 hours

Mega Plan ($120 monthly) – up to 60 hours

If you go for the Standard plan or higher Midjourney subscription, you also get unlimited Relax GPU Time. All paid plans allow you to use the Midjourney bot privately (without others seeing your prompts and outputs.)

Midjourney used to have a regular Free Plan, but that isn’t the case nowadays. It happens only when a new version is released, but other than that, don’t expect much without paying for it.

Discounts apply if you choose to be billed annually for Midjourney or NightCafe.

Bottom line:

NightCafe has a credit-based structure of pricing. You also get access to PRO-only models and the possibility to fine-tune models based on your needs. Credits you don’t use will be transferred to next month. (They don’t expire.)

Midjourney has a usage-based structure of pricing. Every paid plan besides Basic offers unlimited slow usage. All of the plans allow you to use the Midjourney bot privately. GPU processing time is restarted monthly.

Nightcafe vs Midjourney Head-to-Head Comparison

Before I give my opinion on the Nightcafe vs Midjourney comparison, I will provide a fact-based overview of both.

NightCafe Midjourney Free version Yes, 5 credits daily. Yes, but it’s rarely available. Number of outputs per prompt 4, but can be changed.* 4 Maximum slow usage Unlimited Unlimited Additional features Yes No Photorealistic output Decent Advanced Native GUI Yes No. It’s used via Discord. Release date November 2019 July 2022

*By changing the number of outputs per prompt, you can save NightCafe credits.



Verdict

NightCafe vs Midjourney comparison comes down to personal preference and the time one wants to dedicate to it.

NightCafe is better if you don’t want to get too technical and want to get high-quality outputs. Midjourney is a better choice in the long run if you plan to dedicate to AI-generated art.

Remember that you can test NightCafe as it offers free daily credits, which isn’t the case with Midjourney nowadays. Both solutions will allow you unlimited slow usage.

Photorealistic output in Midjourney is advanced (if you know what you are doing). NightCafe offers decent results right out of the box without many complications.