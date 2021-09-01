According to a leak from Italian retailer Media World, it appears that Battlefield 2042’s beta may begin next week for everyone who’s pre-ordered the game.

“Pre-order this product by September 3 and you will receive access to the early beta of the game from September 6 to September 11,” a promotional image for the game reads on the website.

EA has previously confirmed that there will be a beta event sometime in September, however, they’ve not yet confirmed themselves when this would be. If Media World is correct in their listing, then EA is definitely cutting the announcement close, especially if you have to preorder Battlefield 2042 before September 3rd to receive access to the beta.

With Battlefield 2042 being heavily leaked across social media thanks to the recent technical preview, which saw EA threatening leakers who subsequently didn’t care in the slightest, it’s already an open secret how the latest Battlefield looks and plays, but fans are undoubtedly excited to finally get their hands on it themselves when they can do.

Battlefield 2042 is currently planned to launch on October 22nd, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.