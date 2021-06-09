After the usual assortment of countdowns that proceeded the actual trailer, we finally have our first look at the latest Battlefield game, officially titled Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 brings the franchise to the near future with the return of modern-ish warfare which we haven’t seen since 2013’s Battlefield 4.

Keep in mind that the cinematic reveal trailer didn’t show any actual gameplay, but we did at least get a glimpse at some of the mechanics that will be on offer, one of which is a robot dog so what’s not to love.

Each moment in the trailer was absolutely jam-packed with people which makes the fights look undisputably intense and epic, with reportedly 128 players on some of the games massive maps.

It also looks like the maps will have some destructible elements and map evolution as the fighting goes on. Throughout the trailer we see a section of a cargo container being pulled open, a spaceship taking off, and a tornado ripping through city streets to -quite literally- shake up what’s going on.

After a pair of world war games, modern Battlefield looks to be back in spectacular fashion. The trailer even has the classic move of someone bailing out of a jet, firing a rocket launcher at another, and then climbing back in like it’s nothing.

The end of the trailer lets us know that the full gameplay reveal is just a few days away on June 13th 2021. There’s still no release date just yet.