EA has announced a new mode for Battlefield 2042 during their EA Play Live event called Battlefield Portal, which combines content from past Battlefield titles into a new experience.

With content from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3, Battlefield Portal lets you remix some of the series’ iconic guns, vehicles, and maps into new experiences will new rules sets, which can be shared with the community via a new web-based platform.

These custom tools will let you create all manner of experiences that span history’s theatres of war. From fighting Battlefield 1942’s troops with futuristic Battlefield 2042 kit to prove which era is best, to the more silly side of things such as having one giant tank face off against twenty piddly EOD bots.

It’s not all silliness and memes, as Battlefield Portal will also let you set up standard deathmatches and game modes on your returning favourite maps from the days of yore, so whether you’re looking for something wacky and wild, or just a return to old content with a twist, Battlefield Portal has a lot to offer you.

With 40 weapons, 40 vehicles, and 30 gadgets from across three theatres of war, Battlefield Portal is undoubtedly bringing in a lot of content to play with, but that’s not even all, as there will also be six iconic maps to play on from throughout Battlefield’s history. These maps are:

Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein from Battlefield 1942

Arica Harbor and Valparaiso from Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Caspian Border and Noshahr Canals from Battlefield 3

Battlefield 2042 is also getting another mode, called “Hazard Zone” which is going to be shown off later this year. It’s unclear what this mode might entail for now, but we imagine it might just include the huge map changing hazards such as tornadoes and sandstorms that we’ve seen in the trailer.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release, on October 22nd 2021 with Battlefield Portal and Hazard Zone both included within the game. Releasing onto the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, Battlefield 2042 will support cross-play, cross-progression, and even cross-commerce.