After launching in a fun, albeit very rocky state, Battlefield 2042 has been in need of some improvement, and thankfully EA and DICE are doing just that, as Update 2 is live now.

Focused primarily around improving weapon spread and nerfing the tremendously overpowered building scaling hovercrafts, this update might not be the most major, but it’s an important step in redeeming the reputation of Battlefield 2042.

You can read the full patch notes for update 0.2.2 here if you’d like, but in summary, you can expect all guns apart from shotguns to be a little more accurate, the PP-29 SMG to be a touch more balanced, and vehicles to be a shade less devastating at obscene ranges. Update 0.2.2 also returns the UAV-1 To Battlefield Portal, albeit with greatly reduced health regeneration.

While Update 2 won’t turn Battlefield 2042 around overnight, EA has announced that there are plenty more updates in the works which will hopefully do the trick. In a recent Battlefield Briefing, EA explained that Update 3 will be arriving in early December “with significantly more fixes, changes, and more importantly, Quality of Life enhancements due to arrive in the game.”

Since its tumultuous launch, Battlefield 2042 has landed itself in the unenviable position of being one of Steam’s worst-rated games of all time. Currently, Battlefield 2042 is sitting as the 12th worst game, with only 28% of its reviews being positive. While this is utterly dreadful, it is at least 11 spots higher than eFootball, which is still wearing the tainted crown of being the worst game on Steam.