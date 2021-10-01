Konami’s eFootball finally launched yesterday and things aren’t off to a good start, with the game quickly becoming the worst reviewed game on Steam.

Launching in an incredibly barebones state with only nine teams available, it’s hardly too surprising that players might be a bit miffed at the state of eFootball 2022, but unluckily for Konami, that’s not the only problem.

On top of launching as “basically a demo,” eFootball has been riddled with gameplay glitches and graphical oddities aplenty, making eFootball fall seriously short of the already low expectations that Konami told us to have.

After PES 2020 was actually quite good, Konami had it all to lose with eFootball, and impressively, they’ve done just that, with the game quickly becoming the worst user rated game on Steam.

While a number of the reviews, both positive and negative, are users simply piling on the hate because it’s the fun thing to do right now, many users have very legitimate complaints about the game and the state that it’s launched in, which is hardly befitting of Konami’s lofty expectations for the title.

Regardless of its all deserving, Steam users, as they often do, have been piling on the hate onto eFootball, so Konami definitely has their work cut out if they want to win back the fans favour.

Thankfully for Konami and hopeful fans of eFootball, the game should be getting better in the future, as there’s a dense roadmap that is packed with content for the future, to hopefully make the game a more enjoyable experience. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Konami’s diligent patching and updating will be enough to have their latest football sim rise from the ashes.