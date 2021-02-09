Rumors of Apple working on its first-ever foldable phone have been doing the rounds for quite a while now, though we didn’t have any clue on what the foldable phone will look like, until now. Now, courtesy of Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple leaker, we now have some information about Apple’s upcoming foldable phone.

According to sources close to the leaker, Apple’s first-ever foldable phone will look more like the Galaxy Z Flip and less like Galaxy Z Fold — that’s right, it’ll be based on a clamshell design, similar to the Z Flip and Motorola RAZR. However, sources remained uninformed as to why Apple chose the clamshell design over the traditional foldable form factor. Apart from that, sources also reveal that Apple’s clamshell foldable phone will arrive with more color options, though details of what color it will be available in are still unknown.

On the contrary, it’s also being said that the Cupertino-based tech firm is working on two foldable devices, one that will feature a clamshell design, while the other will be more like Galaxy Z Fold. Prosser’s sources, however, didn’t clarify whether or not the rumors of the iPhone maker working on two foldable phones are true, so for now, we cannot rule out the possibility of a traditional foldable form factor from the Cupertino-based tech company.

If Prosser is be believed, Apple is actively working on the clamshell foldable phone and the company has no plans to launch it next year, as previous rumors have suggested, which means we’ll have to wait another year or more to develop a complete understanding of the product.

Meanwhile, Google, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi will reportedly release their first-ever foldable phones this year. Unfortunately, we don’t know whether these companies will opt for the clamshell design instead of the traditional foldable form factor.

