It seems 2021 will be the year that will see foldable smartphones from many big players, including Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Samsung. We already reported about this, but now, display analyst Ross Young is saying the same. Young is also claiming that Google will launch its first-ever foldable smartphone in 2021.

Google releasing its first-ever foldable smartphone next year doesn’t come as a surprise as the Pixel maker has been working on a foldable smartphone codenamed “Passport” for quite some time now. It’ll be interesting to show whether the company uses the same Pixel branding for its foldable smartphones. We don’t know much about Google’s upcoming foldable smartphone, nor do we know the details about foldable smartphones by Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

What we do know, however, is that foldable phones from Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Google are coming in the second half of 2021, courtesy of Ross Young. The display analyst has also shed some light on Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone. According to him, the South Korean tech giant will release at least three foldable smartphones in 2021, including Galaxy Z Flip Lite. Young is also claiming that there will be no Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

Apart from the aforementioned companies, Apple is also expected to release its first foldable smartphone next year. And it’s safe to assume that most of us won’t be able to afford the Apple foldable phone, but with Apple joining the bandwagon, foldable phones may become the talk of the town yet again in 2021.