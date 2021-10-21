Innersloth has announced that their hit social deduction game Among Us is finally coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles on December 14th.

After launching all the way back in 2018 and later exploding in popularity in 2020, Innersloth’s Among Us has been surprisingly absent from consoles however thankfully that’s soon about to change.

When Among Us finally launches on consoles later this year it will come with all the previously released content, as well as “a slew of new updates.” Players on PlayStation consoles will additionally receive a series of exclusive Ratchet and Clank cosmetics, however, to make things fair for Xbox, Among Us will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.



Among Us will also be getting cross-play, so no matter if you’re playing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S, you’ll be able to play with everyone else, so filling the game’s 15 player lobbies shouldn’t be any trouble at all.

If you’ve somehow managed to not hear about Among Us until now, it’s a social deduction game similar to Mafia or Werewolf where players must complete tasks around a variety of maps while deducing who’s the murderous imposter among them, all while not getting brutally killed themselves.

Maximum Games announced that Among Us’ recently revealed “Crewmate” collector’s edition will be coming to stores in the UK and Europe on December 14th, with a Japanese and South Korean release following shortly on December 16th. North and South American regions will have to wait a little longer, as they’re not getting the collectable Crewmate Edition until January 11th 2022.

The Imposter and Ejected collector’s editions, which are filled with even more tat, are due to launch sometime later in the Spring of 2022.