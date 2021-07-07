Arriving later this year, Among Us has unveiled a line of Collector’s Editions. with boxed copies of the game, a plush toy, and posters.

While some gamers may complain about Among Us’ minuscule price tag, even that it’s got ads while being free on mobile, for players who want to spend more, there’s now an option for that, with the Among Us Collector’s Editions that range in price from £27.99 to £74.99.

While there are a lot of nifty physical items included within any level of the three tiers of Collector’s Editions, there’ll also be in-game content that’ll be exclusive to these retail editions. Inner Sloth hasn’t announced exactly what exclusive in-game content you’ll be getting, but hopefully, it’ll be worth the price tag if you’re willing to shell out for it.

If you want to know exactly what’s included, here’s a list for each of Among Us’ special editions:

Among Us: Crewmate Edition – £27.99

Base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Among Us: Impostor Edition – £44.99

Base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box

Among Us: Ejected Edition – £74.99

Base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

Limited Edition Among Us SteelBook®

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert

Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert

Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box

These Among Us Collector’s Editions are set to arrive sometime “later this year” according to the press release, but if you really want to secure your desired edition of the game early then preorders are open already.

While no release date has been confirmed just yet, we’re also expecting to see new roles and bigger lobbies come to Among Us in the future, as the future development of the game has been outlined in a roadmap trailer.