In the latest PlayStation State of Play which was focused around Ratchet and Clank, it was also unveiled that Among us will be coming to PlayStation 4 and 5.

The update, set to arrive later on in 2021, will also add a new Ratchet and Clank themed outfit to the hit PC and Mobile game.

This new Ratchet and Clank themed skin, hat and pet, will all be exclusive to PlayStation however, so not everyone will get to enjoy an adorable tiny Clank running around alongside them.

Details are few and far between about when we can actually expect this PlayStation release, or if it will be bringing anything new. But it should be bringing across the current PC and Mobile version, complete with the latest airship map.